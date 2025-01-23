Mike Francesa Didn't Like Melania Trump's Inauguration Hat

Even the media elite had trouble critiquing First Lady Melania Trump’s style at Monday's inauguration. Therefore, sports radio legend Mike Francesa picked up the slack.

Granted, Big Mike was polite. He admitted Melania is "stunning" and "has great clothes. But the hat – Mike didn't like the hate.

"I did not like her hat," he said on his podcast. "And I usually like hats, on women, especially on someone as stylish as she is. I did not like her hat at all. That was very odd. I just did not like her hat."

We can't all pull off the bandage on the forehead to look like Mike.

According to CBS News, the man behind the design, Eric Javits, has been creating headwear for decades. His hats are a familiar sight on the national stage. They have been showcased by celebrities including Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, and other first ladies like Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush.

Okay, but did any of them pull it off quite like Melania?

Doubtful.

"I thought she looked amazing, very polished, very pulled together," Javits told "CBS Mornings." "I think it reflected the formality of the occasion."

Javits says he actually wasn't sure the first lady would don the hat due to freezing temperatures, that was until he saw her on television.

"I sort of feel like it wasn't really a 'wow' hat. It was very understated, very elegant and appropriate, but when she put it on, and I had never seen her wearing it before because I never had direct contact with her in person or anything, so I really felt that her presence and her grace and beauty really brought the whole thing alive," he added.

Speaking of radio hosts, my pal Stacy Washington raved about Melania's wardrobe on SiriusXM Wednesday night during my appearance. I made the simple point that I thought of two spouses of presidential candidates from November, Melania had the better style.

No offense, Doug.