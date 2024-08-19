Army Ranger Earns Silver Star In Bloody Gun Battle: VIDEO

Published|Updated

Former Army Ranger Mike Edwards earned the Silver Star on a crazy mission in Iraq.

The former Army Ranger and SMU operator with the Regimental Reconnaissance Company recently joined me on American Joyride to talk about his career in the military.

Mike has a lot of truly incredible stories, and one of the most fascinating is the mission he earned the Silver Star on. Mike and his teammates found themselves in the type of close range gun battle that is tough to even describe with words. When the bullets and grenades started flying, Mike and his team took care of business.

You can listen to Mike break it down starting around 15:00 (follow me on Instagram for more pro-America clips and content), and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

American Joyride, The Secret Army Rangers Unit That Terrifies America's Enemies | Mike Edwards

I hope you enjoyed hearing Mike's story as much as I did. It's absolutely nuts, and there's no doubt he earned the Silver Star. Make sure to follow along at all the social accounts below for more content:

Instagram: @david_hookstead

X/Twitter: @dhookstead

Subscribe on Spotify

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.