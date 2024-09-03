Black Ops Member Reveals Insane Intensity Of Army Rangers Training

How hard is it to become an Army Ranger?

Former Ranger and RRC member Mike Edwards recently joined me on American Joyride to discuss his lengthy and incredible career, and we touched on the training pipeline.

Not only was Mike a former Ranger, but he also used to be one of the guys who ran the selection process. He knows better than most what it takes and who does and doesn't get through. I couldn't let him leave the interview without asking!

You can listen to Mike explain it starting around 34:00 (follow me on Instagram for more pro-America clips and content), and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I hope you all enjoyed hearing Mike's assessment of the process to becoming an Army Ranger, and make sure to follow along at all the social accounts below:

Instagram: @david_hookstead

X/Twitter: @dhookstead

Subscribe on Spotify

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts