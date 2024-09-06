Black Ops Member Remembers First Time Pulling The Trigger In War: VIDEO

What's it like to pull the trigger in war?

Former Ranger and RRC member Mike Edwards recently joined me on American Joyride to discuss his lengthy and incredible career, and we discussed his first time in combat when he deployed to Iraq for the invasion in 2003.

Mike fired his weapon in combat for the first time ever on that deployment, and I couldn't let him get out of the interview without discussing it.

You can listen to Mike explain it starting around 5:00 (follow me on Instagram for more pro-America clips and content), and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I hope you all enjoyed hearing Mike's stories and memories, and make sure to follow along at all the social accounts below:

Instagram: @david_hookstead

X/Twitter: @dhookstead

Subscribe on Spotify

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts