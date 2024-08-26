Army Rangers Get Into Bloody Gun Battle: VIDEO

Published|Updated

Mike Edwards once got into an absolutely wild gun battle in Afghanistan.

Edwards, a former Army Ranger and RRC member, recently joined me on American Joyride to talk about his career, and he shared an all-time great story:

The time his unit had to conduct a violent and bloody daytime mission against a terrorist target in Afghanistan.

You can listen to Mike break it down starting around 1:31:00 (follow me on Instagram for more pro-America clips and content), and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Mike Edwards: The Secret Army Rangers Unit That Terrifies America's Enemies | American Joyride

I hope you all enjoyed hearing Mike's story about his crazy daytime mission, and make sure to follow along at all the social accounts below:

Instagram: @david_hookstead

X/Twitter: @dhookstead

Subscribe on Spotify

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.