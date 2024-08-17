Special Operations Member Reveals Best Gun To Win A Shootout: VIDEO

What's the best firearm for a gun battle?

I spoke with former Army Ranger and RRC member Mike Edwards about his favorite gun during his time in special operations.

Edwards saw extensive combat during his time in the military, earned the Silver Star and killed a lot of terrorists. If there's a man who knows what time of gun you need to have the edge in a gun fight, it's him.

You can listen to Mike break it down starting around 1:10:00 on American Joyride (follow me on Instagram for more pro-America clips and content), and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

