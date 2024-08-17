Special Operations Member Reveals Best Gun To Win A Shootout: VIDEO

Published|Updated

What's the best firearm for a gun battle?

I spoke with former Army Ranger and RRC member Mike Edwards about his favorite gun during his time in special operations.

Edwards saw extensive combat during his time in the military, earned the Silver Star and killed a lot of terrorists. If there's a man who knows what time of gun you need to have the edge in a gun fight, it's him. 

You can listen to Mike break it down starting around 1:10:00 on American Joyride (follow me on Instagram for more pro-America clips and content), and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

American Joyride, The Secret Army Rangers Unit That Terrifies America's Enemies | Mike Edwards

I hope you all enjoyed hearing Mike's opinion on the best gun for a shootout as much as I did, and make sure to follow along at all the social accounts below:

Instagram: @david_hookstead

X/Twitter: @dhookstead

Subscribe on Spotify

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.