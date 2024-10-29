Mikayla Demaiter Throws On A Pumpkin Orange Costume For Halloween, The Goffs As Talledega Nights & Steak Tips

Craziest class on your college transcript

- Bruce in Decatur, IL took one:

'Alcohol- Fact or Fiction'

Half-semester class at the University of Illinois in 1987. We tracked our own consumption daily for 4 weeks while learning about the physical and psychology impacts. Hello, endorfins- the reason for The Munchies! Lot of seniors in the class, took it with 3 of my buds. A guy who was a door checker/ bouncer at a campus bar 'won' the daily average the first week of 20 drinks per day.

- Joe St.A emails:

I went to Junior College in Ventura California, and in 1987 or there about I took a class, AJ9 Administration of Justice "The Legal, Moral and ethical use of firearms" The first 3 weeks were in the classroom and the next 15 weeks or so were on the law enforcement firing range qualifying with revolvers. One of the best classes I ever took.

- Matthew F. took his share of safe credits:

Fun classes I took in college at UGA:

History of Major League Baseball - We literally went through baseball by the decades. It was amazing.

History of Rock N Roll - We listened to a LOT of music and it was awesome.

History of Architecture - This sounds boring, but we literally would walk around North Campus and just look at the old buildings.

- Jim T. took a class that many of you seemed to enjoy:

Mine was golf. I took two semesters of golf as my PE requirement at San Diego State in the early 1980s. The men’s golf coach taught the class – he was also a teaching pro at Singing Hills Resort – about a 30-minute drive from campus. It was my only class on Fridays, and we had to pay like a $50 "materials" fee each semester – but that also got us unlimited space-available play at Singing Hills for the semester. We’d start off at either the range, the practice area, or one of the practice greens. We’d work on one area of our game: Drives, chips, sand, lag putts.

The coach would work his way through the class (there were only like 16 of us in the class), so everyone got 5 mins of personalized instruction, but it was still useful. Then we’d go play – usually Pine Glen, the short part 3 course, but sometimes Oak Glen or Willow Glen, the two championship courses that have hosted USGA and PGA qualifiers, as well as mini-tour events.



Got my handicap down from a max 36.4 down under a 20 when I took that class.

And to this day, I can still hit a lovely flop shot thanks to those lessons.

- CJB got in on this one:

Good Monday Morning to you and the SC community! Love reading Screencaps, it’s become part of my morning routine. Thought I’d chime in on the craziest college class, I actually have 2. The first one was Arts of Africa & Oceana, no clue what I was even looking at, but somehow managed an A. I think all I had to do was show up! The second is my personal favorite class from my illustrious college career. I actually took a Scuba Diving class.

Not only did you get your Open Water cert, but and here’s the best part - you got to go to Key West to get the cert, during Spring Break as part of the class! You read that right, a college class that sent you to Spring Break as part of the curriculum. For any divers in the SC community, we did the pool work on campus in the dead of a PA winter and come March, we the entire class road tripped down to Key West to do the certification dives.

This was back in the mid 90’s. Learn to dive, epic road trip from PA to Key West, all during Spring Break. What a time to be alive! Little did I know that would kick off a lifelong passion for diving.

Anyway, love the column and hearing the stories of the SC faithful. Keep up the great work and Do Hard Things!

- Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston checks in:

I started as a General Studies major and took several "Outdoor Education" classes. ODED203 Intro to Outdoor Education taught all sorts of cool general info about camping, hiking & fishing gear.

I had to buy a short section of rope and we learned how to tie a bunch of knots that have come in handy throughout my life. I liked the class so much I subsequently took two 300 level ODED classes... Whitewater Canoeing included a multi-day canoe trip down the Guadalupe River (camping on the river banks). And Rock Climbing included several days camping, bouldering, climbing & rappelling at Enchanted Rock State Park.

- Michael J.C. writes:

I took beginning golf in college. We would go to the local country club and chip and putt, hit 7-irons on the soccer field etc.

The grade was almost entirely based on the final. The professor would pass it out and tell everyone they could decide to take it pass/fail just indicate that on the top of the exam.

The exam had questions on golf theory and history that were never discussed in class and not in any of the materials. To this day I am convinced that everyone took it pass/fail and the professor didn’t grade any of the exams. My friends and I all opted for pass/fail. I know no one in the class that took it for a grade.

- Ryan S.:

I took Umpiring Baseball as a P.E. elective. It was taught by a local guy who was an NCAA umpire who worked a lot of D1 in the Midwest. The final was the Indiana High School licensing exam. I ended up umpiring for high school baseball for many years after that.

- David E.:

My dad retired from the Air Force and went back to College at FTU now UCF to get his Accounting degree. He was in WWII Bombadier Navigator in B17's Played Hockey before the war and was really good. He needs an elective and took golf, now he was already a scratch golfer and used to win the Club Championships at the Bases all the time.. So he took a golf class for his elective for fun, first class on the range the instructor looks at his swing and says, there is nothing I need to tell you LOL I think I will just leave you alone. My dad helped him with some of the other students.. Graduated at age 55 with an Accounting degree..

- Nate W.:

History of Animated film. Three credit course where we watch cartoons all semester.

- Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green:

I don’t remember what name they gave the course, but it ended up being a once weekly 2 hour seminar where we sat in a lab and watched music videos and deciphered what the artist was trying to express. It was insane.

- Jake K.:

My last summer I needed to take a management class and two 1 hour electives. I took tennis and fitness walking.

Kinsey: Tell me about this fitness walking final exam.

Jake:

Believe it or not there was a written final plus we had to walk a mile. This was summer class so we had a number of athletes taking it.

Great American® Vern in SW Washington is getting after it again!

After not hearing from Vern for several months, I ran a test in the October 9 edition of Screencaps by mentioning our salmon-slaying SW Washington reader who has one of the best life resumes of any Screencaps reader that I know of.

Vern was reading that day. He emailed me at 9:50 a.m. ET.

The test worked!

In that email, he gave me the news that his wife passed on Father's Day and he'd been struggling. He called it "personal adjustment." That's why he had been laying low. There'd been significant change in his life.

Here we are on Oct. 29 and this is the email I opened this morning.

- Vern writes:

Sometimes it is a Silver at the end of a rainbow, not Gold!

Kinsey:

Between fishing, golfing ––– which he nearly quit a few weeks back, only to get back out there because he's not a quitter and he's now back to shooting his age (86, 85, 84) or better ––– and traveling to Arizona this winter, Vern is getting busy living, and it's great to hear.

The minute you catch yourself slacking off and being lazy, ask yourself: What would Vern do in this situation?

Would Vern sit there, or would he get out there and catch those salmon? Trust me, Vern's on that boat catching those salmon.

Be like Vern.

By the way, I received an email from Vern this week where he mentioned coming to SE Michigan for the 2-Club Invitational

Vern, are you serious? That's a long way to travel to golf with these degenerates!

Is it possible John from SD and Rick from Muskego, WI form a friendship after the ‘Show Us Your Wood (piles)®’ drama?

- John from SD has an offer on the table:

In hindsight, of course I made a mistake, but it did create great content and feedback from SC readers I didn’t expect, pro and con. Great feedback about do hard things and reasons to get your cords delivered and stacked. I’ve always split and stacked my own cords. If Rick in Muskego is ever in SoCal, beers are on me!

Mrs. Screencaps' Birthday Gift

- Bear and the Philly Boys writes:

The 3 most dreaded words "My wife's birthday". We are all very curious what are you buying your wife for her birthday. We can never get our wives the perfect gift. I myself have resorted to gift cards, flowers and a $7 over priced Hallmark birthday card.

Always a struggle for me and the boys. Men are so different. I don't need anything. 10 beers, a plate of wings and everyone to leave me alone is the perfect gift. Tell us Joe what is the perfect gift.

Kinsey:

This year, Mrs. Screencaps told me that Steve Martin & Martin Short are coming to Detroit with their stage show and that she'd like to go, so we're going. It caught me off-guard because we don't exactly watch a bunch of Steve Martin movies in the house, but she has great memories of these two while growing up.

Some women want expensive purses. Mrs. Screencaps wants to see a couple of comedy legends.

I've had a couple of big ones this year, but this could be the biggest

16 million views!

A thank you note

- Steve C. says:

I very much respect and appreciate your quick Outkick column today in which you correctly indicated the name of the Washington football franchise is the REDSKINS. Take that Woke fokes!

Kinsey:

I didn't receive a single complaint for calling them the Washington Redskins. Suck it, wokes. To be honest, I don't even think the wokes care. They just want to win culture wars with this stuff.

That insane Redskins win

- Chris A. writes:

Maybe it's recency bias, but that Commanders' win over the Bears was as improbable a win by this team that I can remember, and I go back to their first Super Bowl appearance in 1973 (I'm still bitter that George Allen didn't bring Sonny Jurgensen off the bench in the second half to relieve an ineffective Billy Kilmer in that game, but George was a Billy guy, and I digress). Maybe Sonny's comeback against Miami a couple of years later was comparable, but I can't think of any others.

They were dead in this game. I saw a loss coming early in the second half. Field goals where there should have been touchdowns, ticky tack penalties by a flag waving crew, late drives giving life to the Bears that had no business being in this game late. But it was so good to see what bad coaching looks like on the other side of the field. Making an offensive lineman the up back in the I at the goal-line and then half-handing him the ball? Sure! Giving away a 15 yard sideline completion at the 5 second mark to move the ball closer to the goal line so that the opposing QB, with a rib injury, can heave it 65 yards in the air instead of 80? Go for it! Rush three guys plus a spy(!) against a six man line so that the QB can run around for 13 seconds and plant his feet to launch a game-winning rainbow? Well, we were afraid that Daniels was going to run 80 yards for a TD, what do you want? The cherry on the sundae was the Bears DB taunting the crowd WHILE THE LAST PLAY IS UNFOLDING! Can you say Schadenfreude, boys and girls?

Every so often sports gives you a moment like that, that's so improbable and out of the blue that your first emotion is disbelief. Then it morphs into thoughts like "maybe there is something to this team", and you start to believe that good things will happen rather than the inevitable disaster. Whatever it is, it's fun to be part of. I wish you the same for your teams, but not when we meet on the field!

#####################

That's it for this Tuesday morning. What an action-packed morning. Another week of life is off and running and it's going to be 80(!!!!!) for the next two days. Record warmth.

Last year on Halloween the kids got blasted with snow. This year it's going to be in the upper 60s and parents are going to be suckin' down cold ones to cool off.

Let's get after it. Take care.

