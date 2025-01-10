Popular Actress Goes Viral With Edgy Instagram Post

Michelle Randolph is keeping her momentum riding high.

Randolph's profile has skyrocketed ever since the premiere of "Landman" on Paramount+. She plays Tommy Norris' daughter Aynsley in the gritty drama about the oil business in Texas.

It's Taylor Sheridan's latest smash hit, and it's every bit as good as "Lioness" and "Yellowstone." It's also one of Billy Bob Thornton's best roles I've ever seen him in.

You're definitely missing out if you're not watching.

Michelle Randolph goes viral on Instagram.

Well, Randolph seems to be enjoying all her newfound fame and attention after blowing up on "Landman," and what do you do when momentum is rolling?

You don't slow down. You speed it up, and that's exactly what she did on Instagram with a new post. The rising star posted a viral video and a pair of photos announcing she has "lots to celebrate."

That's definitely true! Her career has never been going better than it is right now.

I hate to brag because I'm notoriously humble, but I just want to say I called this happening as soon as I saw Randolph in "1923."

Just like a good QB scout, you sometimes can tell when someone has the "it" factor, and Randolph has it in spades.

She was great in season one of "1923" and I'm sure she'll be every bit as good in season two. On top of that, she's truly elevated her career with "Landman."

Now, she's flipping the switch on Instagram to go viral. It's almost too easy at this point.

What will she do next? I don't know, but I'm fairly confident it will move the needle online. That much I can tell you for sure. Are you watching "Landman"? Let me know your thoughts on the show at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.