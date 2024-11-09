Host Michelle Beadle Accidentally Drops The N-Word While Trying To Say 'Nuggets' On NBA Show

Do you ever say something in front of a lot of people that you wish you could get back? Michelle Beadle found herself in this exact situation.

She was hosting the "Run It Back" show on FanDuel TV yesterday, and was about to begin a segment talking about the Denver Nuggets . But that’s when chaos ensued.

Instead of saying "Nuggets," she used a different, far more racially charged nickname for Denver’s NBA franchise.

"Michael Porter Jr. recently said — aw I don’t like this — that if the [n-word], the Nuggets don’t win this…" she was going to say that Denver might have to break up their core of star players, but immediately laughed in embarrassment after realizing her slip.

Fortunately, her co-hosts Lou Williams and Chandler Parsons (both former NBA players themselves) helped shield Beadle from some of the embarrassment. After getting shocked by the word choice herself and even played along with the joke

"You coming in the club, I got you," Williams told Beadle. "Ain’t nobody gonna say nothing."