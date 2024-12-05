Former Porn Star Shares Disgusting Tweet About Healthcare CEO Being Murdered

Mia Khalifa shared an appalling tweet in reaction to a healthcare official being murdered.

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was murdered Wednesday morning in Manhattan when a gunman walked up and shot him at close range.

The gunman causally left the scene and hasn't been captured as of publication. The calm nature of the murder has left some wondering whether it was a professional hit.

While that remains unclear, what doesn't remain unclear is the fact that the former porn star - who still appears to have a very active OnlyFans - is awful on social media.

Mia Khalifa shares disgusting reaction to UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson being murdered.

For some reason that nobody will understand, some have taken to social media to celebrate the murder of a man with a family who was simply walking down the street.

Khalifa is right near the top of the list of the worst reactions tweeting, in part, "I can wholeheartedly confirm that United Healthcare CEO deserved to bleed out in the cold street."

You can see the disgusting tweet below, and don't worry if she deletes it. We have a screenshot of it. The internet is forever.

This is a truly gross reaction to a man being gunned down from behind. What kind of sick person would claim a person "deserved to bleed out in the cold street"?

I don't know Brian Thompson, but I'm fairly confident he wasn't Hitler or some genocidal world leader who deserved to be gunned down or executed.

He was a healthcare executive, and she is claiming he deserved to be murdered. Absolutely disgusting.

Of course, I guess we really shouldn't be surprised. This is the woman who celebrated terrorists flooding into Israel on October 7th and murdering people.

I guess death is something she finds worthy of applauding. That tells you just about everything you need to know about her.

I'd say shame on Mia Khalifa, but we all know she likely doesn't have any. She's just stewing in her miserable existence. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.