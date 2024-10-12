Mexican Weather Girl Yanet Garcia Returns To Her Bikini Content Roots, Ohtani Celebrates With Decoy & MEAT!

You will not hear me complain about the Saturday I have dialed up

I couldn't believe my eyes Friday when I learned that people were complaining about the Tigers-Indians start time going head-to-head with Ohio State-Oregon.

Say what?

Today is what we live for, folks. This is why we breathe. This is why we get up on Saturdays in October. This is why we work so hard to own multiple TVs and why we cut the cord and went to YouTubeTV with multiple screens, multiple multiviews, multiple multiviews across multiple TVs.

Keep in mind, the Tigers-Indians game was moved to 1:08 ET due to incoming rain.

After I finish this post, I'm piling the kids into the car and heading to soccer games. Then, I'm driving south to Dayton where I'm heading to a golf outing to benefit my high school baseball program – Brookville, OH – that I hold so dearly to my heart.

I'll be golfing with my dad, my brother (I didn't know he golfs until Christmas last year when he told me) and my uncle, who, at like 64, is a pretty damn good golfer, but I haven't played with him since I was in high school.

In the cart, I'll have a YouTubeTV multiview going with the Tigers-Indians and whatever else YTTV will let me add in multiview and then I'll pivot to that Red River Shootout game at 3:30.

Golf, beers, YTTV multiview, Tigers, hot dogs, maybe even a couple of gambling picks just to spice things up a little bit. Then, follow up all of that with Ohio State-Oregon tonight possibly with Marion's pizza. I get chills just thinking about all of this.

I better not see anyone bitching about this Saturday in sports. Enjoy every second of it.

Screencaps readers are mad at me for saying the Northern Lights aren't that impressive when you're looking at them two miles from a Starbucks

- Jeff M. wants to give me a piece of his mind:

Wow you are a grumpy-ass old man this morning! The Northern Lights experience last night was pretty cool. You really didn't "see" them until you took a long-exposure pic on your phone, so I get your point, but anything that brings people together on social media in this day & age I'm all for!

The story on the Air Force Academy brings up a point that I don't think is getting enough play. Having Army & Navy both be undefeated at this point in the season is one of the best stories of the CFB season so far I believe. I would LOVE to see the Army/Navy game be for one of the playoff spots! Playing college football, going to class AND doing the extra service academy stuff, it's amazing and my hats off to every kid who's done it!

Can we get an update on the Johnson City, TN TNML guys? I know the flooding was not as bad up in their area, hopefully all is good!

Thanks for all you do Joe, we all appreciate it!

- Chris A. emails:

I am not here to change your mind on the northern lights. As I looked at the sky last night hoping to see what everyone else was seeing (and wondering if I was going blind), my wife tells me that to really see them I have to look at it through my phone camera in night mode.

As someone who wants to live in the moment at events instead of taking video on my phone that I will never watch, and never post because I don't post, this seemed like...fakery.

It made me think of those images that supposedly come from the space telescopes, where you see these outrageously beautiful collages of clouds and stars and colors, and I think to myself, "Does it really look like that, or is it rather someone's wish that it looked like that?" So I am definitely not one to chase solar eclipses and northern lights and meteor showers and things like that.

If it happens in front of me, cool, but my life won't be less meaningful from not seeing Mt. Everest with my own eyes. Seeing the northern lights, the part that I could actually see with my naked eye, was cool. But it was not as brilliant as what everyone was texting out last light.

- Scott in Florida is on my team. My stance is that I want to see the Northern Lights in Alaska or Norway because it's the traditional place to see the Lights and I want that on my resume instead of seeing the Lights two miles from Buffalo Wild Wings:

I agree with you 100% about the Northern Lights. I was in Iceland 2 years ago and saw the Northern Lights. It was incredible. I got some good pictures and I’ve included a couple. That being said, the pictures DO NOT do justice at how incredible they are in person. The Northern Lights can be an awe inspiring sight in person. I have yet to see a picture that even comes close to how phenomenal they are in person.

Keep up the excellent work



- Mike M. is mad:

I'm quite disappointed with you and your take on the Northern Lights! We saw them down here just north of Houston, Texas!!! That's a big deal.

You know what else is a big deal? THE Ohio State University Buckeyes winning Saturday night against Oregon!

- Harvey D. saw the light:

Last night lights from the Toussaint! It was so bright you could see the lines in the deck boards out back! Perfect timing for old guys who need some sleep. Took this around 10 pm. Then told the Mrs."See!! now we don't have to go to Alaska!"

The couch was not so bad.

Anyhoo keep up the good work! It's finally Friday!

- Shane S. in Buffalo tries to change my mind & he definitely found a soft spot in my heart with this piece of art:

- Thad Z. has advice:

I am a recent transfer to Nebraska but if you truly want to rawdog the northern lights you only need to go to North Dakota. Don't waste your money going all the way to Alaska. In the 47 years I lived in North Dakota, every summer we had some pretty damn awesome northern lights whenever the sun decided to cooperate. Plus you have the Badlands and a little town called Medora that Teddy Roosevelt lived in for a while you could check out!!

A fair & balanced Friday night in Colorado

- Charles K. went to the Trump rally & spotted a blue hair:

Charles K from Denver Colorado. Keeping up with a few themes from recent screencaps. Is there anything more American than a Trump Rally, Coaching 5th grade football then Friday night lights??!!

Earlier this week in screencaps a reader talked about big chunks of conservative folks in Oregon - same is true for Colorado and I believe for many of the blue states. Trump Rally in Aurora Colorado had miles of people lined up with no end in sight! They ultimately cut off lines inside but they still watched from outside after standing in line for hours on top of several hours for parking. The Big Js are reporting after the rally that all of the Venezuelan gang issues are all false claims and made up!! Insane! Saw a blue hair protester (not good to be one of them today) in these parts

- see last pic.

Speaking of blue - while Colorado has gone blue the last few elections, it was good to see hard-working Americans of all shapes, sizes, colors to show their support. White people, black people, brown people, white collar, blue collar it didn’t matter. Just hard-working American patriots fed up with what is going on with inflation and border chaos.

Raced from the rally to coach some football then straight to the high school game for Friday Night Lights. What a Friday in the greatest country on the planet.

God Bless America!

Kinsey:

I can see the emails now: "Why are you promoting Trump? What's wrong with you? This isn't why we read this column!"

Calm down.

Charles K., one of the Screencaps greats, gave us a view of a Friday night in America and kept it fair and balanced with a blue hair taking a swipe at Donald. From time to time, I like to see what's going on with these campaigns.

If you went to a Kamala rally and would like to provide a fair and balanced report of the blue hairs screaming their support, fire away.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Here's how to try Homebrew Bill's pineapple pale ale

– Bill says:

If anyone reaches out to you wanting some feel free to give them my contact info.

bill.luhman@gmail.com

Kinsey:

Bill says 20 cases were filled. I'm trying to get my hands on at least two four-packs. There's no reason why this community shouldn't buy every single one of these pale ales.

Homebrew Bill could end up one of the rising stars in brewing when he starts selling out these special editions to Screencaps readers.

Tragically Hip documentary

- Michael V. says:

Hans from Arizona nailed it with the Tragically Hip. I started listening to them 25 years ago when my friends from Buffalo (probably not far from Guy G. in WNY) started playing their albums for me.

I love their music and even got to see them play at a small club on Long Island called Mulcahys. They have an extremely loyal fan base in Canada. People came all the way from British Columbia to see them play that night.

I will definitely watch the documentary when I get a chance. I never thought I would read about the Hip in screencaps but I guess i shouldn't be surprised because all contributors bring something unique to this column. It's one of the many reasons I read it everyday.

- Tom B. had a problem with the documentary:

In response to Hans and the Tragically Hip documentary. I started to watch it, but early in the film it had Justin Trudeau talking about the lead singer's cancer diagnosis and crying about it. I had to immediately turn it off. Very cringe for me.

Anyway, I enjoy the column and just want to let you know I grew up in Sylvania and went to college at Ohio University. Moved to Washington, DC after college but still attend Homecoming each year in Athens. Go Bobcats!

It was so good to hear from Vern

Earlier this week while talking about Oregon, I mentioned how I hadn't heard from Vern, who was known to send in salmon reports from SW Washington. 50 minutes after Wednesday Screencaps was published, Vern sent me this email.

- Vern in SW Washington writes in:

Still here but going through a period of personal adjustment. My bride of 48 years passed away on Father's Day after a long period of way more pain/suffering than anyone should have to endure!

Still read daily, even mowing on Thursday nights just because I can. Salmon fishing offers a chance to go to the river-my sanctuary-a couple times a week. Going to AZ in Dec for 4 months-lots of golf and Spring baseball.

Who knows, may even get off my dead ass and find something worth contributing!

Keep up the good work.

Kinsey:

I'm incredibly sorry to hear that Vern has been dealing with personal loss this year. There have been a few others who have shared similar stories and those emails stop me in my tracks. It's a reminder that there is a real-life going on out there in the world.

When I talk about Great Americans® that read Screencaps, Vern is right there among the titans. I'm still stunned a guy with Vern's resume checks in with some Gen Xer writing Screencaps on a daily basis. It truly is an honor.

I hope Vern hits those links this winter, enjoys those cloudless winter Arizona days and life continues to bring him happiness.

And, perhaps, when Vern returns to Washington, he'd be up for showing a Screencaps editor one of those salmon hotspots.

Friday afternoon in Oregon

- Mike T. and Cindy T. are in Oregon during a week we've talked a ton about Oregon:

Greetings from the beautiful Oregon coast. This is the famous Haystack Rock at Cannon Beach. It’s prime Dungeness crab season.

###############

That's it for this Saturday morning. I have to get to those soccer fields. Screencaps Jr. needs to help get his team back in the win column.

Safe travels to all those heading to football games and heading out to live another day of life. Let's go make it a great one.

Take care.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

