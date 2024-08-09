Mexican Weather Girl Monica Frausto Could Be The Next Yanet Garcia, Barry Switzer Beer & Jeff Fisher Day!

I need a fantasy football team name & I'd rather ask you guys than ChatGPT

You guys were great when we came up with my LinkedIn title years ago before Fox News Corp. owned OutKick. Now, I have an official title: Senior Editor, Content Development and I have a staff!

It might be one body – it's SeanJo, the editor of the up-and-coming "True Romance" column – but it's a body.

Anyway, I'm in this heavy-hitter fantasy football league and I need a heavy-hitting fantasy team name.

Any suggestions?

Now this is a #RespectSummer violation from Costco

Selling bows is one thing. This is different. That's an advent calendar on August 7. TOO SOON.

Have you guys noticed that Huntington Bank ‘Roger helped me navigate’ commercial that won't stop running on Pandora?

Yes, I refuse to pay for ad-free Pandora. Years ago, I was at a golf outing where some out-of-control Millennial nurse started ripping me for not having ad-free Pandora. SMH.

Anyway, this Huntington Bank commercial won't stop running and I'm starting to think this company inherited a bunch of money and decided to blow it on this single commercial. It won't stop running.

Maybe it's a regional thing. All I'm asking is for Pandora to sell some different ads.

Too much to ask?

Screencaps readers on women proposing to men

- This happened to Brian in New Jersey & life has been fine:

My then girlfriend, now wife of 28 years - been together for 35 - was toiling away in her third year at law school, while I’m working at a newspaper about 250 miles away, and during one of our phone calls she casually says, "So, do you want to get married?" And I say, "Are you proposing over the phone?"

She says with a laugh, "Yeah, guess I am." I say, "OK. Sure, let’s do it," and she says, "Just one thing though. You can get one if you want, but I think an engagement ring is a waste of money. Let’s save it for something we’ll both enjoy."

Done!



And no, she doesn’t "own my ass" - well not that way at least. We both get our way pretty evenly. Me probably more, if I’m being honest, since I have the stronger personality and keep grudges longer, like most Scorpios. Sure, she’s the breadwinner in the family, but corporate law will almost always trump journalism. Besides, she actually went to college and law school for the class work. I, well, I enjoyed the other aspects much more.



She’s retiring after next year, we’ll be moving to a nice tax-friendly state, and spending as much time as we can sailing the world’s waters. That engagement ring cash came in handy when sailboat shopping.

- Jim T. in San Diego writes:

Okay, I’m not only old-school, but I’m actually old. And, yes, I proposed both times.

But I can’t see how on earth it’s supposedly "emasculating" for a guy to have his gal propose to him (as this X account 9mmSMG argues)?

It’s flattering as hell, in my book. She thinks he’s a catch, and so instead of doing the traditional dance of dropping hints until her thick-skulled boy friend figured out it was time she just asked the damn question.

We guys have spent the last 50 years whining about how women want full equality, yet when it comes to asking someone out on a first date or proposing marriage the pressure is all on us.

So when a female actually musters up the bravado to risk rejection in front of the whole world and propose, now guys are laughing at her fiancée?

Whatever.

If you need the illusion of being "in charge" of the proposal to let you assert your own interests in the relationship, I guarantee you’re a whole let less in control than you think you are.

- Mike N. shares a proposal story:

My fiancé and I were both in grad school in Champaign. I drove back and forth to Naperville on a Friday night (without her knowing) to take her parents to dinner, show them the ring, and ask them for permission to get married. They said yes (and paid for dinner at Potters).

Both of us drove back to Naperville on Saturday to have dinner with her parents that night. My fiancé was talking about her two job offers, one in Connecticut and one in Chicago.

My offer was in Chicago.

She said she was probably going to take the job in Connecticut because, direct quote, "there is nothing keeping me here". Her parents had a horrified look on their face as they both knew I was asking her the next day on Sunday.

I asked her on Sunday, she said yes, and we celebrate 30 years in three weeks. Bottom line, if I waited for her to ask me, she would be married to some arrogant yuppie on East Coast rooting for the Yankees.

...

How long should workplace dumps last was a fun topic for the email in box

- Michigan Man Chris E. writes:

My first job out of college was a floor supervisor at a GM Parts Warehouse. All of my 35-45 employees were UAW members. Watching them clock in every day, I noticed that more than a few (not the same ones every day, but many regulars - no pun intended) would be coming down the aisle walking briskly (as if performing a "power clench").

I finally got the nerve to ask my Group Leader - a wise old sage with 30+ years of union experience what the deal was. If this was a scene from a movie, imagine me (played by Tom Holland) talking to the Group Leader (Played by Sam Elliott), he answered in a perfect gravelly tone a la Elliott "Son, we learned long ago, you only shit on company time". Invariably, I wouldn't see those participating for at least 25-30 mins. It's just how it was.

Me personally, 15-20 mins to get the job done in a remote office setting nowadays.

- Wes in Texas dumps out an email:

Hey Joe, fascinating question about work dumps. As a white collar worker in an office job, all I can say is that it takes as long as it takes. Sometimes it's 5 minutes, sometimes it's 25 minutes.

Not sure how companies can police this.

You never know what's going on with someone's gastro-intestinal system, and honestly, you should never question someone about it. You just have to hire honest people that won't abuse the system.

- Mike F. liked this topic:

Thank you for bringing up the subjects that need to be discussed.



I have been management my entire life, albeit in the military for 25 years and only six months in the private sector. There is a cycle that must be observed with regards to a morning constitutional. I remember working in USCG HQ in Washington D.C. (the most effeminate city in America), and the O5’s (Commanders/LT Colonels) would roll into the head around 1015. This was preceded by the junior officers and senior enlisted (with the exception of the Master Chiefs (E9s - they can shit wherever and whenever they like) during the 0930-1000 time period. Not sure where the O6s and above went to do their business, but based on the amount of crap being bandied about in terms of policy and decisions, they might have been recycling.



During my brief work in the yacht industry, it appeared there was a similar practice - junior guys early, senior guys mid-morning.



Regardless of the environment, all took the time they needed to get it right, which leads me to my point - Don’t give your people shit about taking a shit; give them shit about their performance.



As to the woman proposing thing. I don’t think it is a good practice, in my opinion, this leads to cities like Washington D.C.



Sorry for the potty mouth, but it seems appropriate. Have a great day.

COVID Olympians

- John from SD wonders:

You’re correct, Mike Tirico does a great job. Track & Field continues to be amazing. (NBC, Please no more banana sling diving during prime time).

Does anybody have a problem with Noah Lyles running the 200 when he knew, two days prior, that he has Covid and still competed, hugging competitors and getting medical attention afterwards?

Kinsey:

Do I have a problem with it all? No. Do NFL guys tell their fellow competitors they have COVID or they're sick before tackling and rolling around on field turf together? They don't.

Honestly, I'd forgotten about COVID in sports until Thursday. Don't even think about it anymore.

Finding your healing waters this summer

- Aaron in Lisbon, WI emails:

I found some healing waters on our family vacation to South Dakota. My wife found this amazing house next to Rapid Creek, all alone in a canyon. The creek is crystal clear, varies in depth, and has a fairly strong current, which has been perfect for wearing out the kids (8 & 11).

A few houses are along the single lane dirt road, but each are spaced out about a 1/2 mile from each other. The privacy has been amazing. The family time has been unrivaled, so peaceful.

We have ventured out to take in Mt. Rushmore, Custer State Park and the Badlands. The rest of the time has been spent in ultimate seclusion, except for the 18 I was able to play. Absolutely nothing but respecting summer going on here.

Concert memories you can vividly remember like how I remember my power steering going out on I-75N in Kentucky after an Aerosmith concert when I was in high school

- Pete in Golden, Colorado has a story:

Like Gerald W wrote in this morning’s ScreenCaps, I also saved ticket stubs from concerts and sporting events throughout my life. Sadly, with the advent of the electronic ticket, that practice has come to an end. But your Aerosmith/I75 concert story brought me back to my first "real" concert.

This is the ticket stub from my first "The Who" concert…Milwaukee, the Mecca Arena, December 7, 1982. I got to see The Who from an awesome seat in a relatively intimate venue for $17.00. Pete, Rodger, John, and Kenney originally didn’t schedule a Milwaukee concert but the DJ’s from 93 QFM literally camped out on their billboard until they relented and scheduled a Milwaukee concert for the day between the Chicago and Minneapolis shows.

I was fresh out of high school in December 1982 and paying $17.00 was not a big deal to see an act as famous as The Who. I would expect that $600 or $700 concert tickets represent a huge amount of cash for the typical 19-year-olds of today.

The photo below shows how far ticket prices have come in just my lifetime. This is the last physical concert ticket I have and it is already over 7 years old.

So a $17.00 concert ticket in 1982 was $385.00 in 2017.

I’ve seen The Who a couple times since 2017 but have no idea how much the tickets were since it’s not like I was able to save the electronic ticket like I could the traditional paper version.

Last-second edition to Screencaps…this popped up just as I was about to hit publish

That's a HARD ‘f’ or my ears are bad today. Love it. Get fired up for Olympics women's golf.

