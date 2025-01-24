Melania Trump's Outfit Captivates Her Fans: PHOTOS

First Lady Melania Trump wasted no time before going viral again.

President Donald Trump's wife stole the show during the inauguration with a black outfit and hat that TV crews seemed obsessed with.

Now, not even a full week into Trump's second term, Melania Trump managed to do it again with her cold weather gear ahead of a trip to North Carolina and California.

The sunglasses might have you thinking she's ready to fly a fighter jet into enemy territory.

Melania Trump captivates the internet with her outfit. (Photo by PEDRO UGARTE/AFP via Getty Images)

Would it surprise you to learn that people had plenty to say? It certainly shouldn't.

The internet can't stop talking about Melania Trump's outfit. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Check out some of the comments made on social media below:

  • These four years of fashion will be great
  • Making Aviator Glasses Great Again!
  • Our First Lady just oozes aura
  • I prefer the casual style anyway
  • Rocking that Colorado look
  • It's pretty crazy to have a first lady who actually looks nice.
  • 80s vibe
  • That's MY First Lady! I mean, I'll share her with all patriots but man I'm so proud of American voters for getting her and her husband back into the White House!
  • We need a running list of brands and styles she wears. Love those aviator sunnies
  • Couldn’t be anymore stylish
  • Stunning
  • She is number #1 my lifetime so far.

It should go without saying, but this seems like a good time to remind people that Melania Trump used to be a model. She's also from Slovenia.

There's something about eastern European women that just hits different. I don't know if it's their attitude or fashion sense, but they simply do things their own way.

Don't believe me? Go meet some women from Moscow and you'll learn real fast.

Melania Trump sported aviator sunglasses ahead of a trip with her husband Donald Trump. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Something tells me we're in for four years of heavy Melania content, and I'm certainly not complaining. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.