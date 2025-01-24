Melania Trump's Outfit Captivates Her Fans: PHOTOS

First Lady Melania Trump wasted no time before going viral again.

President Donald Trump's wife stole the show during the inauguration with a black outfit and hat that TV crews seemed obsessed with.

Now, not even a full week into Trump's second term, Melania Trump managed to do it again with her cold weather gear ahead of a trip to North Carolina and California.

The sunglasses might have you thinking she's ready to fly a fighter jet into enemy territory.

Melania Trump goes viral with her outfit.

Would it surprise you to learn that people had plenty to say? It certainly shouldn't.

Check out some of the comments made on social media below:

These four years of fashion will be great

Making Aviator Glasses Great Again!

Our First Lady just oozes aura

I prefer the casual style anyway

Rocking that Colorado look

It's pretty crazy to have a first lady who actually looks nice.

80s vibe

That's MY First Lady! I mean, I'll share her with all patriots but man I'm so proud of American voters for getting her and her husband back into the White House!

We need a running list of brands and styles she wears. Love those aviator sunnies

Couldn’t be anymore stylish

Stunning

She is number #1 my lifetime so far.

It should go without saying, but this seems like a good time to remind people that Melania Trump used to be a model. She's also from Slovenia.

There's something about eastern European women that just hits different. I don't know if it's their attitude or fashion sense, but they simply do things their own way.

Don't believe me? Go meet some women from Moscow and you'll learn real fast.

Something tells me we're in for four years of heavy Melania content, and I'm certainly not complaining. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.