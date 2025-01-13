Melania Trump Trolls Launch Disgusting Attack Over Amazon Documentary

With just seven days to go before Donald Trump takes the oath, the Libs are scrambling & now they're targeting a deal that Melania Trump signed with Amazon.

It's a $40 million deal to make a documentary detailing Melania's life behind the scenes at the White House. "We started the production in November, and we are shooting right now," she told Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt during Monday's show.

"So it’s a day-to-day life, what I’m doing, what kind of responsibilities I have. People, they don’t really know and they will see it," Trump continued. "It’s day to day, from transition team to moving to the White House, packing, establishing my team, the first lady office, moving into the White House, what it takes to make the residence your home, to hire the people that you need."

This isn't just any documentary. This one is going to be shown in movie theaters and then released on Amazon Prime. Brett Ratner (Rush Hour, X-Men, Red Dragon and Hercules) is serving as director.

You guessed it. The Libs ARE FURIOUS.

Fat toad former CNN host Roland Martin used all sorts of disgusting language over the weekend to take shot after shot at Melania and the documentary.

"Who the f--k pays $40 million for that," Martin began.

"Jeff Bezos is spending $40 million to kiss Donald Trump's ass. This is a way to directly put money in the pockets of Donald Trump in order to keep him from targeting your company," toad continued.

Inflation, Ro.

Thank the Bidens.

By the way, speaking of the Bidens, where was Roland when the Bidens banked $15 million two years after leaving the White House via book deals and giving a couple of speeches. They didn't even have a film crew tagging along. Based on Google inflation calculators, $15 million in 2019 is $18 million in current dollars.

$40 million to do a deal isn't exactly a huge number these days, Ro. For comparison's sake, Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets makes $40 million a year and he's averaging six points a game and playing just 25 minutes.

But, because it's Melania, the NASTY LIBS have launched yet another attack on the woman.