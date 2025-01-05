Melania Trump Under Attack From Those Upset That Amazon Has Teamed Up With Her For Upcoming Documentary

People can't get enough Melania Trump and the haters can't stand it.

The 54-year-old former model turned hottest - respectfully - First Lady in the history of the United States, has a documentary film in the works which has been exclusively licensed by Amazon Prime.

The doc, according to Fox News Digital, will have a global theatrical and streaming release, giving viewers an "unprecedented behind-the-scenes look" at First Lady Melania Trump's life. It's expected to be released later in 2025.

Melania is an executive producer on the project, which is being directed by Brett Ratner. An Amazon spokesperson said, "We are excited to share this truly unique story with our millions of customers around the world."

Put another one in the win column for Melania. Not only is she set to resume her duties as First Lady later this month, the documentary news comes months after the release of her book Melania, which has been at the top of the New York Times’ best-selling list since its release.

Not to mention the performance of a lifetime ringing in the New Year in a black dress that had America talking. As with the promotion of her book, the haters were out in full force. But attacks from the haters aren’t going to slow her down.

If Melania feels the need to fire back at them, and for some reason she had to when it came to her nude modeling career, she will. Right now, that's not necessary.

The Melania Trump haters are on the attack

These aren’t original attacks on the First Lady. It's the same old tired "she's a porn star" and "a gold digger" attacks from these losers.

One wrote, "I’d rather stick needles in my eyes than watch the upcoming film about Melania Trump’s life — which Melania herself will be executive producing."

He'll be hate-watching with a coloring book and a tub of ice cream for comfort. There's no doubt about that. Another hate-watcher added, "Melania Trump is always remembered as a soft porn star!!!!"

That's simply not true, but also, we don’t shame soft porn stars - their rules, not mine.

It wouldn’t be a full-fledged attack without one of these responses here, would it? The hater responded to the news of the documentary with the following: "So, we have a documentary on a stripper/ gold digger; but not an attorney First Lady or college professor First Lady.. That shows where our morals lie in 2024 thanks to the cult."

First, it's 2025. Second, if, in her words, the stripper/gold digger is more entertaining than the attorney and college professor First Ladys, then, of course, that documentary is going to get made.

You have to create things people want to watch. It's really not that hard of a concept. Melania, like it or not, is what America wants to see more of. That's why we're getting a behind-the-scenes look at the First Lady.