Country Music Star Reveals Major Dating Red Flag, But Is She Being Fair?

Don't get too tight with your wallet while on a date with Megan Moroney if you want to impress her.

Moroney is one of the fastest rising names in country music, and with increased fame comes increased attention on the market…..or, that's at least what logically seems to make sense.

She's becoming a huge superstar, but currently single. What might an interested guy do to garner her attention? I can't say for sure, but she made it clearly clear what they *CAN'T* do.

Be cheap.

Megan Moroney reveals dating icks.

What's something Moroney isn't a big fan of? Being at dinner with a guy and her parents and having to pick up the tab. Not a fan at all!

"My biggest ick? Ego, probably. Just be nice please. I've paid for dinners. That's an ick. Regularly. A lot of dinners I've paid for when my parents were there...No, we've moved on," Moroney said in an interview with E Dose Daily.

You can watch her full interview below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Okay, let's break this down and figure out whether Moroney has a point. I think there's some middle ground that is fair and we can all agree on.

Okay, here we go.

*Gears up and gets ready to duck for cover.*

There's absolutely no reason for a dude to not pick up the tab if it's very early in the dating situation or her parents are there. Not picking up the tab while a woman's parents are with you is diabolical behavior.

Now, I understand the counterargument is that Moroney probably makes more money than any guy she's dating. Fair enough, but that's not the point. The point is that some traditions should be observed and paying for dinner when her parents are there is pretty simple.

Having said all that, the guy picking up the tab for the entire duration of a relationship is downright insane. At some point, both people have to have some skin in the game. Now, you don't have to split everything once the relationship is mature and rolling, but it can't be one person paying for absolutely everything.

There has to be some give and take and some middle ground. You're out of your mind if you think a relationship should be nothing but handouts and free lunches. It's going to leave the side paying for everything questioning what they're really getting out of the relationship.

What do you think? Should the man always pay no matter what? Is there middle ground? Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.