McDonald's Location Has America Talking With Their Jesus Message

If you ever doubted that America was truly BACK, you can put those all to bed.

We're back. Fully back.

One month after Donald Trump flipped burgers at a Pennsylvania McDonald's, another location is making waves for proudly displaying a nativity scene on their windows this holiday season.

That's right. Jesus Christ is BACK, baby! The good guys won again. Frankly, all this winning is becoming tiresome. I'm exhausted from it all. Can't we just take a break?

Just kidding! I need the winning. Want the winning. Crave the winning.

And this is a winning move from McDonald's, which currently has Americans ready to run through a brick wall on the second Saturday of December.

This McDonald's gets it

A McDonald’s in Waynesboro, Tennessee is openly displaying the Nativity. Faith is making a comeback. It’s so nice to see.



Christmas is all about Christ.

Amen, brother! What a move from this location, but it ain't the first time. Nope. If my memory is correct – and it always is – this location does it every year. Same with Easter.

In fact, they did it last spring!

Another win for America, another win for the Bible Belt. Frankly, I don't know why anyone would live anywhere else.

Look, this shouldn't be controversial, but of course it will be. Be honest – if you drove by a McDonald's that said this, tell me you wouldn't do a double-take.

Not because it's bad messaging – I think it's on point – but because you just don't see it anymore. We live in such a divided time, when it's either the progressive way or the highway, and if you're not on board you're gonna get steamrolled by the mob.

But, perhaps it's all actually changing. There does seem to be a vibe shift in the country right now, and it obviously started with a resounding Trump win last month.

We all hoped that would be the final nail in the woke coffin, but you never know with these things.

It's sort of like a horror movie. Whenever you think the killer is dead, BAM – he comes back with one more scare.

Perhaps this time will be different. We'll see.

'Tis the season!