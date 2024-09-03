McDonald's App Could Be Ripping You Off, Viral TikTok Video Claims

Any OutKick reader that follows me on social media (@TheGunzShow) knows that I am a BIG fan of eating, especially fast food. But whereas fast food's popularity surged as more Americans were driving in the 80s and 90s before appearing to fall off in the late 2010's, there does seem to be some resurgence thanks to the convenience of delivery-on-demand apps like Uber Eats or from the restaurant chains themselves.

Enter: McDonald's and their app, which, according to a new viral video, may be charging you MORE than the restaurant itself.

CHEAPER TO GO TO THE FAST FOOD JOINT!

In the TikTok video entitled "McDonald's Is Screwing Us Again," a customer documented how he tried to enjoy a lovely steak, egg and cheese bagel this past weekend, but to his surprise, the cost was different between the app and the drive-thru menu!

'This is the menu board,' the man says as he points out that it's nearly a $2 price difference between the two. 'It's actually f'n cheaper."

'It’s your own app; it’s not DoorDash. It’s not GrubHub; it’s your own app. Why are you charging me more? Why are you charging me more to order in the app?"

The guy then asks McDonald's why they are trying to price gauge their loyal members who spend time downloading and using their app? He says that the fact that he went and picked it up and didn't even have it delivered makes it that much more of a "WTF" moment. Needless to say, the fact that McDonald's food prices have already TRIPLED in the last decade and now they are sneakingly trying to squeeze out some extra cash from unsuspecting app users

MCDONALD'S PRICES HAVE TRIPLED AS FAST FOOD INFLATION CONTINUES

As someone who uses food ordering apps quite a lot, it is true that if you go through third-party ones like Uber Eats or Seamless, you will be charged more. There are service fees involved between the two parties and the restaurants have also found that the best way to make some extra cash is to upcharge when it comes to the apps themselves, because how would one even know the difference?

But when it's McDonald's OWN app and the prices are specific by each location, not to mention that it was for a pick up order and no delivery fees were involved. Then as the guy asks in the video - What are we doing here, McDonald's?

As someone who created an online movement and helped single-handedly bring back the breakfast bagel to McDonald's locations in Nashville, I am bummed to hear this, and I demand that Mickey D's figures it out. It's either that, or it looks like we're going to have to leave the comfort of our couches if we want to save a couple extra bucks.

