Good Will Bunting: Matt Damon Takes BP Ahead Of Yankees - Red Sox

Like just about all of Major League Baseball's playoff contending teams, the Boston Red Sox are seeking offensive help ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. Fortunately, they may not have to look far for a bat. Matt Damon, who you may have heard is from Boston, took his cuts ahead of Saturday night’s game versus the Yankees.

And he didn’t look half bad.

Damon was at Fenway along with Casey Affleck (I bet Ben's jealous) to promote their new movie, The Instigators, which premiers on AppleTV+ next month. Prior to the Sox's 11-8 loss to New York, Damon and Affleck hit the cage for some batting practice before both actors threw out the ceremonial first pitch. Or, in their case - pitches.

Grab some Dunkin' and take a look for yourself.

Alright, let's be honest. The hips are a bit tight, and he's definitely not hitting for power, but I haven't seen someone swing the bat this well in a pair of jeans since Benny "The Jet" Rodriguez was launching balls over Mr. Mertle's fence in The Sandlot. As far as I'm concerned, you get this guy in a pair of uniform pants and have him grow his hair out, and you wouldn't be able to tell the difference between Matt Damon and Johnny Damon.

Matt Damon Takes BP At Fenway Park

It seems as if the internet has already scrubbed all video footage of Casey Affleck at the plate, likely meaning that only Damon's cuts were worth our attention. What I can tell you is, still shots of the moment show that Affleck also decided to wear the bottom half of a Canadian tuxedo to the plate, signifying that team Instigators fully trusts denim. Which is more than I can say for Affleck's stance, which makes former Sox player Kevin Youkilis' plate etiquette look normal.

Batting practice performance not withstanding, the Red Sox did announce they'd acquired the two actors in exchange for the ultimate Boston moment.

Assuming Damon and Affleck stick on the roster past the trade deadline, they'll be in town when The Instigators is released August 2nd. The film is partially based in Boston and Fenway Park.

Shocker, right?

Per the Boston Harold, Damon said of the movie and he and Affleck's appearance Saturday at Fenway: "To have shot here, shot part of the movie, and then be able to come out and have a catch, that’s unbelievable," said Damon. "We got to go into the Monster and throw our John Hancock in there, so that was cool. … I think (the film has) a Boston sensibility, so I think people from here will dig it."

He's probably right about that. Much like when he's in the batter's box, Damon rarely bombs.

