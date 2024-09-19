Massive Brawl Breaks Out At A Miami Beach IHOP After A Woman Gets Into It With A Teenager For 'Talking Badly'

IHOP is not going to let the Waffle House get away with being the only breakfast-oriented restaurant to host wild brawls. Not if these two families who sparked a massive brawl at a North Miami IHOP have anything to say about it.

The chaos took place back in June when one of the families was apparently doing more than having a nice family meal inside the establishment. They were accused of "talking badly." I think we all know by now there is no letting that kind of offense slide.

This is a put your wig at risk sort of situation that unfortunately requires putting your hands on other people. This could all be avoided by refraining from "talking badly" inside an IHOP, especially if Precious Williams is around. She has no problem with letting folks know it's not going to be tolerated.

And don't you worry about age. If a teenager needs some corrections, they are going to receive those corrections in the middle of a restaurant dining area if that's where the "talking badly" is going on. That leads us to that evening in June.

Williams confronted the family after her son told her that "one of them said something." An argument broke out from there, then an all-out punch-throwing, hair pulling, and syrup bottle throwing brawl took over.

Video of the brawl shows several men, women, and children getting into the actions. A wig gets pulled off at one point, tables and chairs are knocked over, it's a fun family night out for all involved.

Why go to IHOP for just the food when you can start a brawl, get arrested, and end up in court?

When the fight eventually ended, Williams, 34, was arrested. She was charged with child abuse causing no harm for throwing punches at a 14-year-old.

Williams denied the allegations and told the police that someone at the alleged victim's table said a racial slur to her children. She also says the teen pushed her first, which is why she responded by grabbing her hair.

She appeared in court this week, where state attorneys offered her one year of probation in exchange for a guilty plea. She would also have to take anger management courses, adhere to a no-drink order and take a parenting course.

Williams refused the offer and asked for a trial instead. Why take the plea when you can go to trial and, if found guilty by jurors, face a five-year prison sentence?

The look on her attorney's face says it all. With any luck, she'll win and be back inside an IHOP in no time, handing out the kind of lessons about talking badly she did a few months ago.