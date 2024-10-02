Mason Rudolph Issues Strong Denial He Slid Into Woman's DMs During Game

New Titans stud quarterback Mason Rudolph jumped at the opportunity Tuesday to clear the air surrounding him doing work in Amanda Casey Vance's DMs.

The QB responsible for relieving Will Levis and delivering the first win of the season for the Titans doesn't deny he was sniffing around in the former Dolphins cheerleader's DMs, but this isn't what it seems.

During an appearance on "The Doug Gottlieb Show," Rudolph issued a strong denial that he was working the DMs during Monday Night Football.

"It was not an unsolicited slide into her DMs?" Gottlieb asked.

Let's get this out of the way: Mason, were you texting during the game?

"No, it was a response, and it was about eight months ago. It was definitely not in between second down going to third down, that’s for sure..." Rudolph told Gottlieb..

"But a good frame job. A good frame job for a little 15 seconds of fame I guess."

Mason says it was Vance who had reached out to him and there was some sort of back and forth which led him to ask the Instagram betting influence, "Still in Miami?"

If there was more to the exchange, Vance isn't saying. For now.

My big takeaway here is that Rudolph didn't get all defensive with Gottlieb and demand that they change the subject. He went along with it and gave the radio show a great clip that it could pass around.

That's content 101.

With this attitude, Rudolph could save the Titans' season. Buckle up.

