Mary Katharine Ham Torches Woke Bishop Who Assailed Donald Trump At Church

It didn't take long for the wokies to start coming out of the woodwork to voice their perceived grievances at inappropriate times, and the first to do this was Episcopal Bishop of Washington Mariann Edgar Budde, who decided to get political during a service at the National Cathedral.

Certainly, she didn't do this for the spotlight, as evidenced by the media tour she went on the next day…

Anyway, Fox News contributor Mary Katharine Ham joined Charly Arnolt on Thursday's edition of OutKick The Morning.

It's safe to say that she wasn't particularly impressed by the bishop's approach to leading a service.

"I think (Vice President JD Vance's) reaction is the right one," Ham said. "This bishop's religion is liberalism. It's leftism. Which is why, by the way, the Episcopalian Church is failing. It's a very small church and it has far fewer adherents than churches that worship actual Jesus, because they've decided to go a different direction, and this is the direction.

"Look, I've been in churches before where I've heard stuff like this, and it's like, ‘Look, my job is politics, I don’t need you to discuss this with me, do what is your job.' But she passed on that."

Ham also took the bishop and like-minded folks to task for how they address illegal immigration using some very specific pre-conceived and inaccurate notions.

"It's interesting to me how every leftist who talks about illegal immigration can only imagine, A). Hispanic immigrants, B). that Hispanic immigrants can't do anything but clean houses, wash dishes, and construction. It makes me wonder about does she have a household staff that she's concerned about here. They can't imagine immigrants who do other jobs. This is all they have imagination for, and I find it so condescending and not very unifying."

She then noted that every time immigration comes up, those on the left usually say something to the effect of "Who's going to pick our crops?!"

"Really?" Ham said. "That's what you think of the people you are so graciously speaking up for?"

Ham wrapped it up by saying that she felt Bishop Budde's remarks were completely inappropriate.

"I think she has an inability to communicate gracefully," Ham said. "She had an opportunity to do so, and she did not."