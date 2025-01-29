Martha Stewart Moans, Slurps On Strawberries In One Of Her Wildest Videos Ever

Fair warning, guys, if you open this video, put on some headphones or your wife is going to think you're watching OnlyFans content.

Martha Stewart, 83, HAS THE INTERNET TALKING today after a video of her moaning and munching on strawberries while wearing a nightgown and showing cleavage popped up on the Internet Tuesday night.

Yes, those strawberries are out of her garden. I watched the entire video because it's my job as an Internet researcher. And then I watched the video again to make sure my ears heard what they heard.

Yes, Martha moans while applying lipstick. Yes, she slurps after indulging on a strawberry.

It's not hyperbole when I say guys are going to save this video in record numbers. WATCH:

The Internet is losing its mind over Martha Stewart's moaning and the way she sells it

Let's dive right into the comments.

"Bruhhhh whoever got Martha Stewart to do this ad is either a genuis or unhinged but it worked anyway," wrote one Instagram analyst.

The typical comment was that this is the online marketing ad of the year.

"No because this is the most iconic video I’ve ever seen," beauty expert Cat Quinn commented.

As for the moans, let's just say they worked as planned.

"I'm totally down for 50 Shades of Martha. Please keep it coming!" some guy named Jason wrote. "She wanted to do so much more with that amber honey," some woman named Laci added.

The comments just kept rolling along.



"Was not expecting Martha in a smokey eye slurping up my feed but am equally not disappointed," another fan chimed in.

Neither was I, but now we have ourselves an unintended winner for unintended Super Bowl advertising of the year. Martha has nearly 50,000 likes on her strawberry slurping video. She cut right through the marketing clutter. That's hard to do during the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, Budweiser released its Super Bowl commercial on Twitter and has 840 likes in nearly two days.

Martha Stewart moves the needle.