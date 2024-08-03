Married Couple Uses Owl As A Ring Bearer And You Know Exactly How This Will End!

A bride and groom had to wait hours before officially tying the knot last weekend after the ring bearer went missing.

No, this wasn't a case of someone hitting the open bar a bit too early and getting plastered, or someone getting cold feet, as toddlers tend to do, but rather - something, as the genius couple decided to use an OWL to present the rings to each other.

The only problem is that the owl said ‘the heck with this’ and flew away before perching itself up on top of a building for SEVEN HOURS before returning around 8pm.

OWL DIDN'T RETURN FOR SEVEN HOURS!

At one point, the owl's handler busted out some chicken to try and lure the owl down, but even the bird knew that the wedding food stunk.

"It seemed like they had been ready to do the rings but the owl went away. He flew on top of the abbey and stayed there all night," one of the wedding guests told SWNS. "It was a mix between devastation for them [the couple] but I was in hysterics and the handler was so professional about the whole thing."

Oh, well, at least the bird handler was professional about ruining the one thing that mattered in the entire wedding!

WHAT WERE THEY THINKING?!

To be fair though, this isn't on the creature but more so the couple's decision to use an animal in the first place. It's not like it was a trained dog walking down the aisle that they've known for years. No, these people decided to use a nocturnal OWL in the middle of the afternoon and were ‘shocked’ when it flew away and took an afternoon nap.

Can't wait to see what the couple does for their baby reveal party!