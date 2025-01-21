Mark Zuckerberg Follows Getting Caught Looking At Lauren Sanchez's Boobs With A Thirsty Like On Instagram

Monday was a very busy day in Washington, DC with Donald Trump's inauguration, all the executive orders he hit the ground running with, and the celebratory balls that followed.

But for many, the 47th president's inauguration is going to be remembered for Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez showing up in a corset bra and for Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg getting caught taking a peak at her boobs.

I doubt either of the memorable events will end up in any history books, but the internet is unlikely to forget. Especially not Zuckerberg's glance at Sanchez. Social media had too much of a field day with that.

Between the thirst jokes and the references to Seinfeld, it's going to take a while for the heat to die down. Zuckerberg did his best to calm the situation by posting an "Optimistic and celebrating 🇺🇸" picture with his wife Priscilla Chan.

Chan didn’t look at all thrilled with her husband during the inauguration while he was paying a little too much attention to Sanchez. Look, Zuckerberg was in a no-win situation here.

You can’t blame him for looking, but at the same time, he had to know if he was caught that it would be all over social media. That's precisely what happened.

Mark Zuckerberg opens himself up for another round of roasting on social media

This post last night with Chan might have worked to start smoothing things over with his wife. I say might, because it definitely didn’t. Zuckerberg couldn’t help himself.

Sanchez shared a couple of pictures after her wardrobe change from her inaugural corset bra to her gown for last night's Starlight Ball. The post went viral and the blue checkmarks showed up to show their appreciation.

The blue checkmarks were in the comment section, with compliments ranging from "Belle of the ball" to "Golden girrrl" and among the thousands of likes that were left on the post.

One of the likes came from Zuckerberg's thirsty ass.

He either forgot likes were public on Instagram or he didn’t care. In either case, it's not the smartest idea after the day he had on Monday.

Now, thirsty Zuckerberg opened himself back up for another round of roasting at the hands of social media and another round of apologies for the missus.

Best of luck to the new and improved Mark Zuckerberg.