Mark Wahlberg Addresses Speculation Legendary Film Might Get A Sequel

Is a "Shooter" sequel on the way?

The 2007 film starring Mark Wahlberg about a sniper on a journey of revenge and uncovering a massive conspiracy is one of the best action movies of the past 20 years.

It also helped Wahlberg hit a new level of fame. He was certainly already famous by 2007, but "Shooter" took things to a new level.

Will there be a sequel at some point? Wahlberg isn't ruling it out.

Mark Wahlberg talks potential "Shooter" sequel.

Wahlberg said the following during an interview with Screen Rant when talking about a potential "Shooter" sequel:

"Well, I think my good friends over at Skydance just took over Paramount, so I think that's a possibility. We got a pretty good library over there with, not only Shooter, with The Italian Job, even Four Brothers, The Fighter. And then other things that they have in the library that could be interesting to revisit, or revamp, but that one in particular. Yes. Anywhere I go for the last 20 years, people are always coming up to me about that movie.

They don't always turn out the way you want. But that particular movie? If myself, Antoine Fuqua, and if they get Michael Peña back, that would be very cool."

While that's far from a sign that it's going to happen, it definitely sounds like Wahlberg would be open to the idea of returning as Bob Lee Swagger. There are a total of 12 books by Stephen Hunter about the character.

"Shooter" was based on the first one "Point of Impact." That means there are 11 other books Wahlberg and Skydance could choose from for a sequel. That's a lot of source material.

While I'm generally not a fan of sequels, spinoffs and remakes of classic films, I might be more than willing to make an exception for "Shooter."

The original with Wahlberg and Michael Pena was awesome. It was nonstop action as viewers watched Swagger smoke bad guys as hunted down the truth.

The sniper scenes were epic. Also, the movie definitely put Kate Mara on the map. She was outstanding as the widow of Bob's former spotter Donnie.

Will the sequel happen? It seems unlikely at this time, but the fact Wahlberg is open to it certainly is enough to make me interested. Let me know if you'd watch a "Shooter" sequel at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.