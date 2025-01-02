Mark Wahlberg's New Action Movie Looks Incredibly Stupid: TRAILER

Mark Wahlberg's new movie "Flight Risk" looks wild, and I don't say that as a good thing.

The plot of the movie is described as, "A pilot transports an Air Marshal accompanying a fugitive to trial. As they cross the Alaskan wilderness, tensions soar and trust is tested, as not everyone on board is who they seem."

If you just read the plot description, you might think that it sounds awesome. I don't disagree. The problem is we have previews and trailers, and the new one for "Flight Risk" is a bit outrageous.

Give it a watch below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

"Flight Risk" with Mark Wahlberg looks wild.

There was a previous trailer released for the movie, and at the time, I more or less just said it looks like a wild movie.

Now, it's hard to take this thing seriously. What is up with Wahlberg's hair? What is up with his look? For a movie with such an impressive cast (he's joined by Michelle Dockery and Topher Grace) and interesting plot, this thing looks like a heaping pile of garbage.

Furthermore, we all know January is the graveyard for movie releases. It's the month studios dump films not expected to perform.

The fact "Flight Risk" has a January 24 release date doesn't bode well for its prospects.

What do you think of the preview? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.