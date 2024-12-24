Insane Las Vegas Food Prices Go Viral, Draw Heated Reactions

You had better bring some serious money if you want to raid a mini fridge in Las Vegas.

As OutKick readers know, I'm a big fan of Las Vegas. It's one of my favorite places on the planet to visit, and I've never had anything other than a ton of fun.

While Las Vegas is a ton of fun, it's definitely not cheap.

Las Vegas prices go viral.

While Las Vegas is a ton of fun, it's definitely not cheap. That includes the mini bars in hotel rooms. It's borderline robbery, and some prices are now going viral on Reddit.

Someone shared the prices from the Mandalay Bay, and it's shocking. A large water is $25, a soda is $12, a little bottle of vodka is $19 and a romance kit is $70. What's included in this romance kit? Use your imagination.

What were the reactions to the prices? Check out some below:

I am most intrigued and horrified by the $65 "personal storage fee", activated when one places something of their own in the minibar. That is a truly sinister penalty if ever I saw one.

Uh oh! You just looked at it. Now it’s on the room tab!

First rule of Vegas is to hit the CVS or Target for waters/Gatorade/snacks before doing anything else

Casinos hate this one trick.... Go to grocery store or CVS/Walgreens Buy a 18 Pack of water, you'll be set. Welcome to Vegas have fun

Money is no object when you have a hangover and need water.

I always go to the hotel gym for bottled waters for my room. During Covid most gyms switched to giving out those small bottles of water instead of having water jugs and many of them have just stuck with it so you can walk into the gym, grab a few free bottles of water and just leave. Or you can just ask for bottles of water while you’re gambling and just bring those back up to your room.

Yes the prices are real and don't pick it up and close the door. You will be charged. People think they can drink the bottle and buy another one and replace it but that's not the case. They have a weight sensor and once something is removed it's charged.

Welcome to Las Vegas! Enjoy your first stay in a resort hotel!

Those prices are nuts! Wait that’s not true, nuts are only 16 dollars.

Taking this picture just cost you $38

must be your first time to vegas

I stay at MB a lot. You have two sinks and access to the ice machine. Make one of the sinks into an ice cooler. Welcome to Vegas.

You are not paying for the water, you are paying for the convenience

Add this to the ever growing list of things that should be illegal, followed by parking and resort fees.

Allow me to offer you all some free advice that will help you save a lot of money. Don't ever use the mini fridge. Go to a CVS, Walgreens or make a stop at a local grocery store and stock up on water, alcohol and snacks.

There's also a convenience store attached to Stage Door. It's way cheaper than using the hotel mini fridge or the stores in the hotels.

Hotels and resorts feast on high fees and overpriced products like selling a soda for $12. That's absolutely insane. Only an idiot would pay that price.

What tips and tricks do you have for Las Vegas to save money?