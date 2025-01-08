A Very Attractive Man Is Contemplating Shooting His Shot With His Girlfriend's Twin Sister

Nobody wants to make it to old age and look back on their life wondering what if. The only way to limit the list of what-ifs in life is to go for it. That's where this self-described financially successful and very attractive man finds himself.

He has a girlfriend who is tall, athletic and an "amazing beauty." They've been together for four years now, but he wants more out of life. He has his eye on his girlfriend's pretty fraternal twin sister and is contemplating whether to shoot his shot.

The twin, as he explains, comes over to their house all the time, so he's had the opportunity to spend a lot of time with her. Her boyfriend is a bum and nothing like he is. You see, he's not a bum. He's a provider who has money, can cook, and works out.

A catch if you will. He confessed his desire to shoot his shot with his girlfriend's twin on Reddit. He said of the twin, "her face and body is top tier I catch her staring into my eyes all the time if I’m talking and she always laughs at my stupid jokes."

You feel that? That's romance in the air. Her boyfriend being a bum, the way she looks at him and the fact that she laughs at his stupid jokes has him ready to risk his relationship with his girlfriend. Why not? You don’t want those what-ifs creeping up on you down the road.

"I’m thinking of shooting my shot with the sister and ask her to meet me at the mall and I take her shopping and give her some money to catch up on her bills and then ask if we can kiss cause I’m curious if we have a connection and keep it our secret," he said.

If that doesn’t sweep her off her feet, nothing will. He doesn’t want to look back with regret. Life is a game to him, and he's trying to manifest his success. Add deep thinker to the already long list of his attributes.

This guy should absolutely shoot his shot with his girlfriend's twin sister

Now here's where things get interesting. The twin sister has already hooked up with one of this guy's family members. His dad. It was 7 years ago when his dad was a spry 55-year-old, and she was only 22.

He has known about that secret relationship for a long time now and never exposed her. Put another check mark down in his favor for shooting his shot. She broke things off with dad when she met a guy her own age. It was a fling. She's not looking for old dudes.

Another wrinkle in this is the fact that his girlfriend cheated on her. She was meeting her first love on her lunch breaks to hook up. That's not pushing him towards this if that's what you're thinking. But it has to make it easier.

"I’m a very attractive man i workout a lot nice physique I have tattoos nice job loving man very generous If she was attracted to my dad And im attracted to her twin sister." he added.

"Also my gf just said to me I wish my sister had a man like you in her life she wouldn’t be struggling."

Our guy was burying the lede here. That's all but a blessing from the girlfriend to shoot his shot. What is he waiting for? Am I right?

There's nothing like being so self-absorbed that you can't accept an invitation when one is extended to you. Get off of Reddit and put together that romantic trip. You could luck out and end up with both of the twins.