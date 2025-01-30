Man Learns That Eating Ungodly Amount Of Butter And Cheese Every Day Is Not A Great Idea

Eating healthy can be tough. I'd love to eat greasy fried food for every single meal, but I also like the idea of living to see my 40th birthday.

A man in Florida learned the hard way that eating a diet consisting of anywhere from 6 to 9 pounds of cheese and butter a day, has some pretty wild side effects, including one thing that I had no idea was even possible.

According to JAMA Cardiology, a man in his 40s decided to adopt a carnivore diet that he learned about on the internet. Nothing particularly unusual about that, but the man did maybe the most extreme version of it that he possibly could.

The report says that the man consumed 6 to 9 pounds of cheese daily, along with sticks of butter and other types of fats that were mixed into his "daily hamburgers."

I've got to admit that part made me laugh. It was like a routine. Get up, read the paper, walk the dog, eat your daily hamburgers…

They're burgers, not Flintstones chewables.

But according to Fox 10 Phoenix, the man was seeing some pretty great results saying that he lost some weight and experienced greater mental clarity and an increase in energy.

Anyway, the man did this for months until he suddenly started noting something a bit strange. Strange yellow lesions on his hands and other parts of his body.

Doctors took a looksee and determined that this was xanthelasma. What is that? It's deposits of cholesterol that the body is unable to process.

What you can see in that picture is globs of pure, unleaded cholesterol pulling into that guy's body.

I didn't know that this was possible and now that I do, I'm horrified.

Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm going to go eat some salmon and Brussels sprouts for lunch…