Man Flees Traffic Stop Then Attempts To Hide Evidence By Snorting His Stash Of Cocaine

A Florida man came up with the perfect plan to hide his stash of cocaine after officers attempted to pull him over. He would simply snort it all and they would be none the wiser.

Surprisingly, his well-thought-out plan didn't work as he was expecting. According to FOX 35, troopers tried to stop a driver they later identified as 40-year-old Joel Craig Wallace for allegedly speeding.

Instead of pulling over immediately, Wallace decided to lead the troopers on a short chase. The chase ended when he wisely pulled into his own driveway or base, as some might call it.

Perhaps he believed that if he made it back home before being stopped that he was free to go. That's not that insane when you consider that this is a guy who, according to troopers, tried to hide drugs in his nose.

You're not in possession of drugs anymore if they're in your body, are you? Much like making it home before you stop, meaning that you're free to go, this apparently isn't how trying to hide drugs up your nose works either.

This Florida man's plans to hide his cocaine by snorting it before his arrest didn't work

After pulling into his own driveway and leading cops to his house, this is when Wallace decides it's time to hide his cocaine. Before he's placed in handcuffs, troopers say he snorted the cocaine.

How did they know he snorted the drugs? The evidence was all gone right? He had flawlessly executed his plan and, oh no, there was some leftover powder on his nose.

That's going to be extremely difficult to explain away.

Instead of possibly just a ticket for speeding, the Florida Highway Patrol charged Wallace with fleeing and eluding, possession of cocaine, and tampering with evidence.

This is why you don't speed when you're driving around with cocaine. It's also why if you do speed while in possession of drugs you don't flee, and you certainly don't try to hide all of it up your nose. You can't even enjoy it when you do that.