Was The Food Court Closed? Man Arrested For Licking Woman’s Hair In Georgia Mall

I don't know when the last time you visited a mall was, but mall food courts are far from where they once were. If your local mall doesn't have tumbleweeds blowing through it, then it's probably full of weird restaurants that are bizarre versions of restaurants you're familiar with.

Obvious Chipotle facsimiles, bootleg Sbarros, a place that definitely isn't trying to rip off Raising Cane's.

But never has the food court situation in a mall been so dire that I thought about going in for a mouthful of a fellow mall-goer's luscious locks.

The same can't be said for a Georgia man who has been with simple battery for licking and sucking the hair of an 18-year-old shopper at Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville, Georgia.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, 35-year-old Devon Davis is the man in trouble for taking a taste of hair belonging to the young woman, who he did not know.

That last detail is my favorite. It makes it sounds like if he knew the person and felt like licking and sucking on her hair in a mall it would be no problemo and not weird at all.

If I was cruising through a mall, dodging cologne and cell phone case kiosk salespeople, and saw a dude sucking on someone's ponytail I'd be immediately repulsed. I wouldn't stop and say, "Hey… do. you two know each other?"

But I'm not the only one weirder out. Shoppers who had boots on the ground around the time of the incident were equally appalled by what had transpired.

"That's weird," shopper Dan Shower told Fox 5 Atlanta. "I don't know anybody that licks hair."

Thank you, Dan. Good to know your contacts list is free of hair-eaters…

Davis — who was also charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — bonded out of jail Douglas County Jail on the condition that he doesn't return to the scene of the crime.