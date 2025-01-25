MAGA Instagram Models Celebrate Trump's Return To Power, Kevin Owens Trashes McConaughey & Trump OSU Pardon

AFC/NFC Championship Weekend

I have no choice but to root for the Bills this weekend. You know I traffic in content and Buffalo is due to give me Super Bowl content from New Orleans. I can't even imagine how fun that would be.

In the other one, I've been BIG on Jayden Daniels and I have to stay on that train. Give me that new blood. Give me the REDSKINS.

That said, I heard this stat on talk radio this week and it was sobering. It's going to take the game of Daniels' life. Oh and you just have to hope the defense can get some turnovers because Barkley is going to get the rock maybe 25 times and wear them down.

— Chris A. writes:

As a longtime 'Skins fan (the first color TV my parents bought was in 1973, in time for me to watch Super Bowl VII; I was yelling at the TV for George Allen to bring Sonny Jurgensen off the bench because Billy Kilmer was so awful, to no avail), I enjoyed the golden years and suffered the Snyder years.

The expectation for the last 25 years has been for the team to do the absolutely worst thing at the worst time: Firing Norv Turner and Marty Schottenheimer, signing Deion Sanders, Bruce Smith and Jeff George, hiring Steve Spurrier and Bruce Allen and Vinny Cerrato, trading away the future to pick RGIII in the draft, somehow screwing up a team that had Mike Shanahan and like six future NFL coaches in the building, and, finally, the dreaded name change.

And somehow Dan Snyder managed to lose money while owning an NFL franchise! So this run with the current team has been magic. Whatever happens Sunday and beyond is gravy. I have immensely enjoyed watching my team have a weapon like elite teams have, and using that weapon correctly.

If they win Sunday, it will be because they played eight in the box and dared Phiily to beat them through the air. Barkely will get his, but so will Jayden Daniels. I can't wait. If they win Sunday, I may cry. 'Skins 31, Elgses 27.

And I hope Buffalo beats the Chiefs, who have been luckier than any team this year, with the 'Skins a close second. Bills 20, The Swifties 16. Then we have a replay of Super Bowl XXVI, with Josh Allen rather than Thurman Thomas not being able to find his helmet in the second half. And Jayden Daniels plays in front of a home crowd in New Orleans and goes wild on a domed field (see the Detroit game), with the Skins extending the Bills' Super Bowl losing streak, Skins 42, Bills 27.

You heard it here first!

How to fix the CFP to make it even better — Listen up, ESPN!

Now THIS is an email to dig into on a cold January Saturday. Enjoy.

— Dawgs fan Eddie from Acworth really thought about this one:

First off, congratulations to OSU and all their fans for securing the first championship in the expanded College Football Playoff (CFB) - no easy feat. My beloved Bulldawgs were defeated by Notre Dame, but be warned, the Dawgs aren't going anywhere.

Here are some of my thoughts on the CFB playoffs and the structure of the season:

Conference Championships:

I've read several articles discussing the relevance of conference championships post this CFB season. I believe these games should be eliminated entirely.

Seeding: The current system where the top four seeds are automatically given to conference champions is nonsensical. If we keep these games, the top four ranked teams should earn those seeds and byes, regardless of conference titles.

Significance: These games have lost their meaning. For instance, my Bulldogs clinched the SEC title this year, but that victory was overshadowed by our first-round playoff loss to Notre Dame. There was no parade in Athens for the SEC championship, and I haven't seen any local gear celebrating this win.

Playoff System:

This year's playoffs were not bad, but there's room for improvement:

Expansion: Given the financial motivation, it's clear the playoffs will expand. I'm okay with this if changes accompany it:

Eliminate Conference Championships: Rank all teams using an AI system (not a committee) at season's end, and let the top 12 or 16 teams into the playoffs.

Home Field Advantage: Top seeds should have home games throughout the playoffs. The attachment to traditional bowl games feels outdated. Moreover, limiting fan spending on postseason games could lead to fans only attending if their team reaches the finals. Home games could mitigate this issue.

Neutral Site for Finals: The Rose Bowl should be the venue for the championship game each year.

Game Day: The championship should be played on a Saturday. College football is fundamentally a Saturday sport, not Monday. Many fans, especially in the South, prioritize college games over NFL, and scheduling against the NFL won't deter viewership; it will merely coexist

Lastly, I believe that as time progresses, the divide between the Power 4 and the Group of 5 will widen, given the competitive disparity. Here's a potential solution inspired by the English Premier League:



Relegation System:

Separate Playoffs: The Group of 5 should have their own playoffs and championship game, distinct from those of the Power 4.

Promotion and Relegation:

At the end of each season, the bottom four teams from the Power 4 would be relegated to the Group of 5.

Conversely, the top four teams from the Group of 5 would be promoted to the Power 4.



Imagine the excitement of an end-of-year "relegation game" where the winner secures promotion to the Power 4. On the flip side, envision a game between the bottom teams in the Power 4 to avoid relegation, transforming what would once have been a meaningless match into a high-stakes battle.

This system would add a thrilling layer to college football, making every season's end a dramatic affair.

Eat Better This Weekend

— Tom in Milwaukee writes:

Joe ... wanted to share these before and after pics of my grilled Hickory Smoked Jerk Wings (optional BBQ sauce for brushing) that we enjoyed last Saturday during the Commanders/Lions game.

Indirect cook on the Weber grill with the vortex and a chunk of hickory in the middle to provide the smoke. Turned out great!

Have a great weekend!

— Tom in Atlanta writes:

Tom from Atlanta, rewatching the movie, Chef. Can't remember if you've done this, but with all the meat, all the great shopping, but what movies about cooking do you love? I once ran an equipment test kitchen for a large restaurant group in Atlanta. I've gotten to taste some amazing food.

Im not trying to start a "dude, I ate here" conversation, but a "I ate at a famous place and it was great/Bad" conversation. The movie Chef when the Chef goes crazy. The 100ft movie where the unknown becomes huge. To your local food truck. If any wing restaurant will buy a pressure fryer, cook wings for 4 mins, hold them in a 10% holding oven up to two hours, then fry them in an open fryer for 4 more minutes, you'll have the best wings, regardless of sauce....

But, let's discuss Chef stuff...there isn't enough here.

Kinsey:

I'm the wrong guy to ask about food. I can build a column, but I'm not going to get anywhere near this topic.

Find Something Interesting To Play This Weekend

— Cody writes in from West-Central Ohio:

I subbed last night for my brother in his bowling machine league last night. Somebody had a 300 game and had to buy the bar a round of drinks like he got a hole in one.

I know you have a lot of strong topics right now, but I was curious if any of the Screencaps readers have any unique leagues they are in during the winter months?

How to improve professional sports: The NBA

— Chris from Virginia has some ideas:

The current NBA is unwatchable, for many reasons. I grew up in a time when you looked forward to staying up past midnight to watch a West coast game between the Lakers and Celtics. First, games weren't on every night like now so just getting to watch a game was a big deal. More than that, though, was the quality of the game.

It didn't get any better than Magic vs. Bird. One of the reasons the game is unwatchable is because the size and athleticism has turned it into constant 1-on-1. Magic as a 6-9 point guard was an anomaly, especially against Tiny Archibald at 6-1. Nothing we can do about how the size in the game has changed (not to mention all of the self-promotioning personalities).

Since you have perhaps the most creative and intellectual audiences, I thought it might be interesting to ask, "What is one thing you would change about the game in order to make it watchable?"

For example (and this is not necessarily my suggestion), make the court larger or raise the rim.

I've heard these suggested before but I think your audience can do better, certainly better than the NBA execs. Besides, if the game is for the fans, then the fans should tell the game what we want to see.

Obviously, the NFL is not listening to the fans when it comes to changes being made to football. After you solve the NBA, maybe throw out the same question for other professional sports.

Here's one: One of the appeals of the NHL is dropping the gloves and fists flying. Is there another sport where that would increase ratings?

Kinsey:

The 3-point line is a significant issue with the NBA. Any changes to the game has to start there because it's a run & chuck it league & it's a terrible watch. I'm seeing the same things out of college basketball.

How long do these families get Secret Service details? For life?

Mark isn't a bot. He's been sending emails for years. No need to freak out over this question.

— Mark in Lincoln asks:

I would think that your readership is one of the most diverse, well-read, knowledgeable and life experienced in the entire world. I have loved the book suggestions and have put them on a spreadsheet. You have readers in all walks of life and someone knows this answer

My question for the fellow Cappers:

I was watching J.D. Vance’s kids and thought of how their lives have changed, but for how long?

Secret Service: How does it work with Presidents, former Presidents, VP’s, former VP’s? How many generations still have SS protection? I assume W. still has protection, Laura still has protection. Does Dan Quayle?…Do their kids? Do their Grandkids? Do their siblings? Where/when does it stop?

It seems to me that there would be a lot of SS agents assigned to family members and bored out of their minds!!

Make sure it's rabbit hunting season

— Jeff in Colorado warns those shooting rabbits in their yards:

One warning regarding shooting rabbits: Check your state laws about hunting rabbits.

For example, here rabbit season is Oct 1 through Feb 28. Hunting outside of that timeframe carries some significant fines if caught.

The Mercat Central de València

— Mike T. knew this angle would play on Screencaps:

http://traftonseuropeantour20242025.com/2025/01/25/1-25-2025-valencia-spain/

— Mike T. notes:

Propane tank delivery service [in Valencia].

A son's tribute to his father who passed away last week

— Tim in Canton, MI shares:

My dad passed last week, and the memorial was Friday. He was given full military honors during the ceremony. "Taps" and the final salute after presenting the flag both destroyed me. It's a beautiful rite, and does provide closure to a life well-lived. If you're interested, you can read his eulogy here: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/dads-eulogy-tim-flucht-dpuxc/?trackingId=oDmSoiP9rSCrqiWxILuwyg%3D%3D

As we were preparing for his memorial service, we were looking through old photos, trying to find the ones that told the best stories. I was fortunate to find this one from '05.

Mopar ran a contest asking "What Can You Hemi?" I looked out the window, saw it was snowing. I pulled up a program, put a clip art engine on a clip art snowblower, and sent it in as my entry.

The maniacs at Mopar decided to build it, along with four other monstrous contraptions. They brought in the designers of the Top 5 to a press event at their proving grounds in Chelsea, MI. I brought my dad with me, as he was an old-time wrencher who could fix darn near anything. We had a fantastic day together, got to drive a Wrangler on their off-road test course, and a new Crossfire and Charger on the test track. I broke the speed limit a bit, and was escorted out. It was totally worth it!

Sending this in as I'm hoping you'll run the pic and maybe the link as a memorial to my dad.

And since parts of the country are seeing snow that have never seen it before, I figure a Hemi-powered snowblower is timely.

It was covered in print and TV. Even made an episode of "Manswers" on the old Spike TV network:

The snowblower ended up in the Chrysler Museum at one point, but I'm not sure where it is now. But I sure am grateful for that day with my dad, and the photo of 2 men with their Hemi-powered, man-eatin' snowblower.

####################

That's it for this final Saturday in January. That's wild, right? It feels like we were just celebrating the New Year and here we are closing out the first month.

I'm off to basketball games, soccer games and maybe mixing in some duckpin bowling or something out of the ordinary to mix it up this weekend. Mrs. Screencaps is sick again — the second time in six weeks — so it looks like I'll be in charge of fun for the boys this weekend.

Let's go get after it!

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

