MAGA Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna Hunts Down Scumbags, Bat Dog Goes Wild & Oscar Hits One Off Holly

The weekend agenda: Football, German-American festival, watch guys throw very heavy rocks & float in the pool

The more I think about it, the more I'm starting to believe that this is the best time of summer. There's no stress of going on family vacations because the kids are back in school. The kids aren't involved in any sports right now and weekends are free.

The weather is incredible. It's going to hit 88 today with not a cloud in the sky. Little to no wind.

There's football to watch. There's rock-throwing at the German-American Festival. There's beer stein-holding at the festival. I love both of those sports.

The pool is heated up.

And while I was typing, Diesel called to ask me if I wanted to join him on a 7:20 a.m. tee time tomorrow morning. PERFECT! A nice, relaxing round, no drinking, just guys playing golf, being guys and enjoying summer.

Let's go have a weekend.

A war of words is brewing between Vince & Gerard over Gerard RIPPING OutKick's Gunz for his chicken thigh breakfast plate

Here's the breakfast plate that Gunz produced this week:

Here's what Gerard in Illinois said was a real Midwest breakfast:

- Vince A. says:

Tell Gerard to hold off on making fun of other people’s food. The steak and potatoes with his eggs look horrendous. May be the worst cooked steak I’ve seen.

And what grown man drinks a glass of milk with breakfast. Is Gerard 70 plus years old?

- Tim in Texas City, TX replied to Gerard as well:

"Your co-workers probably don’t respect summer because it’s always summer in the south. They don’t have to put up with 2 ft of snow and 10 below like we do. Summer can stay forever as far as I am concerned."



This is true. I hate summer. There's nothing but oppressive heat and hurricanes. Hurricanes take down fences, fences have to be rebuilt in 115 degree heat index (take a wild guess what I've been doing the last two weekends...). So bring on that first crisp fall evening drive with my windows down and Kevin Harlan painting me a beautiful picture through the radio...

West Point Class of '28 update

- Scott in the OC writes:

Thanks for the recent posts on the US Military Academy. And yes, my son was in the same parade with Matt B’s son. It was an amazing weekend to watch them march and carry on these traditions. It did not sound like he loved being in the parade and basically being at attention for over an hour. Then it was so good to spend a couple of days with him, eat with him, and hear all sorts of craziness. Since we have never been a military family, this is such a learning experience.

I am so impressed with his grit, dedication, faith, and dedication to keep positive outlook. It sounds like it served him well in all the craziness and depths of discomfort they find themselves in during Beast. They will serve him well as he has started classes this week. Our family is dang proud of him.

It was not easy. Sending him to school over 2,400 miles away was tough, for us and him. But that is what makes us all stronger and grow. Today he is celebrating his 18th birthday across the country by himself. Truly doing hard things as a young man that will serve him well. Our country is in good hands with young people like this.

Another final note… the West Point community feels a lot like the Screencaps community. When we were out there starting this journey, it was so easy to connect with new friends. We would strike up a conversation with perfect strangers but 60 seconds later we were exchanging phone numbers and emails with people that we felt instantly bonded to. Fellow families that value faith, hard work, and duty. Pretty dang cool.

- Kevin in Texas writes:

Joe, my oldest son was nominated to WP and the USNA. We visited both and he ended up attending WP. All of ther service academies are awesome and among the best things America has going for it. The cadets are amazing and have been screened beyond belief to insure they are worthy of the investment.

WP did not work for my son but he ended up joining the reserves and was in boot camp when 9/11 went down. He's currently working as a civilian DC on an AFB in San Antonio. He's done tours in Iraq and Kosovo during the wars and has spent years tracking terrorists. In Iraq he briefed rooms full of generals and at the end personally briefed Sanchez and Abizahd.

God Bless America!!

- Dave in Michigan says:

I’d throw my hat in the ring if any readers write in with questions for their kids regarding USNA or NROTC. I graduated from the Academy in 2010 and did interview for NROTC high schoolers in the DC area from 2014-2016 so fairly confident I could help with the process for our next generation. Thanks for the column!

Service Academies vs. Military Colleges

- Jason W. emails:

I love all the Service Academy talk in screencaps (I chimed in a while ago about my son's journey to try and get into the Naval Academy). Let's get a little love for the other guys. Those that either didn't try or did get into the SAs.

My kid went to Virginia Tech and is now a Jr. As many know Tech is a Military College just like A&M - They have both the Corps of Cadets and a "civilian" student body. My son loves it. Here's a Pic during summer Cadre training before running new cadet week. (He's the one right at the front of the group)

If anyone wants to know more about the process of getting Military ROTC Scholarships please send them my way. I can also share the various details around the Navy application and why he picked Tech over A&M or the other MCs.

Well, well, well…it looks like Subway is going to lower its prices a little bit

- Paul in Cincinnati shares:

But this needs to be permanent:

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/subway-announces-price-footlongs-enters-112951719.html

Obviously someone at the corporate level is a Screencaps fan!

Kinsey:

Let's read the fine print on this one.

"Beginning August 26, Subway will sell any footlong sandwich for $6.99 — a steep discount considering that some footlongs can cost as much as $14 in some cities. It’s the privately held chain’s latest attempt at luring back customers who are balking at rising fast food prices and spending less when they do go out.

"The deal has a catch: The offer is only available via its app or website with the code "699FL" and ends on September 8."

Former Pizza Huts, appreciation of Fred the Basset Hound & a West Point grad checks in

- Mike in WI says:

Morning on a wonderful Friday. The grass is cut (to be honest I outsource), no rain in the forecast, the fridge is stocked (Leinenkugel Summer Shandy is my summer beer of choice) and a weekend of daytime activities is planned with the evenings set aside for deck sitting, beer drinking, and yacht rock radio listening (#notsponsored) And maybe some college football or Indians (Go Tribe) certainly no pumpkin spice latte’s will be drunk or candy corn eaten (#RespectSummer)

As fellow West Point grad (class of '89) I enjoy hearing about the newest batch of cadets and their journey thru the academy. In addition to the education, discipline, and leadership that are learned, one of the biggest take aways is the bonds of friendship that are formed. I will be gathering with 20 or so classmates in early September in Boca Raton to see the Army team (hopefully) beat FAU. We have been getting together annually for almost 20 years. We will be drinking and swapping stories of the good old days. We do go to bed earlier than we used to!

I will retire in about 10 years and Johnson City TN is on the list. I could be part of both Screencaps communities!

The Pizza Hut here in Port Washington, Wi is now a Pharmacy. The Pizza Hut closed after Covid.

Yulicasillot is gorgeous, but we can never get enough of Yanet. Nuff said. And I’m a big fan of adding a few pups at the end. Fred the Basset hound is living the dream life.

I will be going out Saturday morning on a 7 mile ruck (fancy word for hiking with a 30lb weight in my backpack) I’m training for an 11 miler in Oct (#dohardthings). The Ragnar Race team got me motivated.

Are there any Basset Hound owners reading Screencaps?

I was talking to Mrs. Screencaps about Basset Hounds and we're wondering if it's a thing to give these dogs human names like Fred. Friends of ours have a Basset and his name is Kevin and he's never met a person he didn't like. He'll be at the ballpark on a Saturday just howling hoping someone will play with him.

Is it a rule that Basset Hounds need a human name?

From Mike T.'s farm to his table

- Mike T. in Idaho says he has seen the light:

I love to garden! Every year I grow lots of different varieties of tomatoes with the idea of finding " The Perfect Tomatoe" This years winner, better beef!

Kinsey:

How much sun did those plants get?

Mike T.:

Direct sun, 6 hours. They’re always in the sun. They are in pots on gravel and it’s hot where they sit, 120 Hot



########################

And with that, I think you guys are set to Respect Summer in your own way. Go find your Healing Waters. Pick a tomato. Put a steak on your Weber. Kick back.

Join me in enjoying the best time of summer.

