MAGA Bri Teresi Dials In Her Bow As Hunting Season Heats Up, Justin Content & Dirtiest CFB Hit Of The Year?

What age is too old for a bachelor party?

- Brian in New Jersey checks in:

Umm, the dude named Diesel not only signed on to a life of debauchery at any age with that handle, he’d better be the life of every single party.

Kinsey:

That's true. He definitely the life of the party, but he's also a big softie who will shock you from time to time with his morality on topics like bachelor parties. He's multidimensional.

One minute he could be throwing a wild Keno party at a local bowling alley. The next minute he could be in the recliner with his two pugs curled up on his belly while watching a Hallmark Christmas movie with Mrs. D.

- Steve B. in Grand Junction, CO writes:

Awesome story about your bachelor party.

This one isn't a horror story, except for to the guy involved.

Eight of us make the 7 hour drive from Colorado to Las Vegas in a passenger van. Four other friends left earlier and will meet us at the hotel.

We get to the hotel, where, for reasons that are unclear, we are staying six to a room with guys sleeping on the floor. I guess we're OK dropping $200 at the craps table, but paying $30 for our own bed (90's Vegas prices), is wasteful.

Anyway, we arrive and the four guys are already at the hotel. One of them is slumped in a chair, looking like death. Apparently he got shitfaced on the drive, (like the rest of us), only worse. An hour before you get to Vegas, there's a small casino town, Mesquite. Apparently they stopped there to get their gambling fix, and in the process our buddy lost ALL of his money playing blackjack. (And I thought I was a degenerate).

None of the rest of us were really financially well-off enough to cover him for the weekend (needed to save those one-dollar bills obviously), and he wasn't in the mood to party anyway.

It wasn't exactly the Bataan Death march, (look it up Gen-Zer's), but there is a unique form of hell to be broke and stuck in a Las Vegas hotel room for 2 days and nights while your buddies are having the time of their lives.



- Gen X. Warren says:

I have to agree that having a bachelor party after 35 years old is kind of weird. For my first marriage, a buddy of mine, who was a successful entrepreneur, took me and my best friend to a high-end strip club for dinner and fun. Not much really happened, but the steak was very good.



For my best friend’s wedding when I was 33 and he was 32, a bunch of us got together and hired a stripper.



However, when I got married again at 39, a few of us just went to the local Oktoberfest and had a great time. Much more chill and we all felt a little silly trying to pretend that we were in our late 20s or early 30s by going crazy.



- Bo in MI reports:

Joe, been "yard aping" the last couple of days as it’s been beautiful here in mid-MI. Weather is gonna turn soon and wanted to get fall chores done while the gettin was good. Gonna be a sad day when these awesome fall colors fall and we have to start the countdown to April.

As the best man for my best friend, we put on a bachelor party for him (2nd marriage, early 50s). Had a golf outing followed by a pretty sedate evening at a local gentlemen’s establishment. It turned into a mini-military reunion, with guys from various units showing up that hadn’t seen each other in years. Was great to have a coldbeer and catch up. There were more people trashed at the reception than there were at the bachelor event. So fully agree that for "more experienced" grooms, have an outing and keep it chill. Too damn old to party like a rock star.

- Bear & the Philly Boys writes:

Bear and the Philly boys eat and drink for free. Winning

Bear and the Philly boys back again with a funny Bachelor party story. One of the boys was getting married and we picked a local strip joint aka Gentleman’s Club to celebrate. They guaranteed 4 hours open bar, food and a bevy of beauties for a per-person price. I can’t remember the costs, but it doesn’t matter.

We show up in a yellow school bus having already drank numerous beverages and well on our way. Of course, we are like drunken sailors on leave pounding booze and stuffing our faces waiting for the beauties to come on stage.

However, disappointment starts to set in when there is only 1 "beauty" who was not very attractive. We of course complain to Management, that they oversold and underdelivered and they pretty much say deal with it.

As you can imagine, a group of drunks slowly become unhinged and start to protest and complain. Next thing you know they send in the meatheads aka bouncers and they come in thinking they are going to remove us all. We stand our ground when they quickly realize they are outnumbered.

We continue to protest and start to get rowdy and arguing back and forth with the Manager. We decided we were having a sit in. We ain’t going anywhere until we get our money back.

Finally, Management gives in and refunds our money. We get the cash, leave and board the yellow school bus on to the next drinking establishment. Bear and the Philly boys didn’t back down and enjoyed 2 hours of free open bar and food. The 90’s were the best.

Kinsey:

This is the type of storyline Hollywood should be using for modern movies guys would actually go watch. We really could use a new Porky's.

What's something you enjoyed that wokeness ruined?

- Zach C.W. asks a question that should make your head spin:

What is something you used to enjoy that was ruined by an overabundance of wokeness/ politically correct nonsense? For example, I used to enjoy listening to Howard Stern. No more, obviously.

Kinsey:

Miss America pageant SI swimsuit issue Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Broadcast booths & forcing a woman into an all-male booth; I joke about Pam Ward calling rainy Northwestern-Minnesota games in early November, but she never bothered me. STOP FORCING THE WOMAN IN AS AN ANALYST. If she's good enough, give her the play-by-play job. Pam Ward is responsible for some of the best sleep of my life on miserable weather Saturdays.

Let's hear yours:

People do forget about this one.

I also think about how the Dixie Chicks are now just The Chicks. That one was big back in the day.

Nepotism

I DID NOT get emotional when I saw this on the shittier this morning. I actually tried to make it until they came into the game, but there was no way I was sitting through a late game deep into the second quarter on a Tuesday night. Doesn't look like I missed much.

Chick-fil-A nepotism?

- Rory M. has thoughts on the news that fil-A is coming out with an entertainment app:

As someone who grew up around the southside of Atlanta you cross paths at times with various extended members of the Cathy family (Chick-fil-a). I'm fairly confident this is a pet project of a grandkid or great-grandkid put in an executive position and needing to find a way to show they're actually doing something.

RIP Fernando

- John from SD writes:

Sad day to see Fernando pass away; loved the guy growing up and had a friend that resembled him growing up overseas. We always joked about it.

Kinsey:

I seem to remember kids imitating Fernando's leg kick during Wiffle ball games in the late 1980s. My buddy down the street was a huge Roger Clemens fan and would use his high leg raise in Wiffle ball.

Long live the legends like Fernando who made sports interesting and less vanilla.

Hey Great Britain, how about respecting Halloween and Thanksgiving?

- Mike T. sent me this one on how the Brits are already decorating for Christmas like absolute lunatics:

https://www.wsj.com/lifestyle/london-christmas-decorations-holiday-shopping-england-brits-468e69a6?st=gv3sHz&reflink=share_mobilewebshare

"Starting Christmas early is a sign of national moral decline—I can’t help feeling appalled," a columnist from The Telegraph wrote last year as seasonal creep started to show up earlier and earlier in Britain.

I couldn't have said it any better.





Do any of you guys have this problem? Mrs. Screencaps will spend 15 minutes mixing up a salad before digging in

I can't be the only one who goes through this.

Homebrew Bill shuts off the FedEx beer shipments…his shoulder is about to get cut on!

What a run it was!

- HBB says thanks for the energy you guys have shown for his beer:

You've connected me with some great people throughout the course of this experience. I stopped into the brewery Monday after work to check inventory levels on cans. There's just over 6 cases left in their cooler. I'm going to text the guys today and tell them to put me down for one more case to ensure I have enough to get through Thanksgiving. As far as sending any more out, I'm shutting that off. I'm prepping for a shoulder replacement two weeks from Wednesday and trips to FedEx have to get pushed to the side to get other stuff done before I lose arm use for a while.

Wanted to give you a hearty THANK YOU once again for this community. I had to disappoint a few people who contacted me, but hopefully they'll get over it. I'll get one last mow in this weekend to clean up some leaves and get the lawn to the off season length, then the holiday brews will get kegged right around Halloween.

Colorado, you voted in this guy?

I needed a new enemy. Jared stepped right up.

That's it. You guys have a ton of subjects to think about today. Let these sink in for a minute while you're going through another day of life. Let the topics marinate and then give me a solid email.

It's Wednesday. Go attack it. Win that Zoom meeting. Shoot your age on the golf course. Go dominate the salmon fishing.

Take care.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

