Mackenzie Dern Destroys Her Opponent At Weigh-Ins Ahead Of Her Return To The Octagon

Mackenzie Dern is back. She steps back into the octagon for the UFC on Saturday for the first time since February when she took on Amanda Lemos.

She lost that fight via a unanimous decision and, as a result, is coming off of two straight losses. Needless to say, she's in need of a win in Abu Dhabi in the worst way.

Dern's opponent on the UFC Fight Night card is fellow strawweight Loopy Godinez. She's also coming off a loss and needs to get back in the win column.

The first order of business, however, was the weigh-ins, which took place on Friday. Dern showed up and proved that she was not messing around.

She had arrived with one goal in mind. That's to win. She was going to win everything from the weigh-in to the face-off, and she wasn't going to get too cute with it.

That's exactly what she did. She's focused, she's in great shape, and she's there to win.

Mackenzie Dern Gets Back Into The Win Column During Weigh-Ins

Dern appears to be using the old method of looking good in order to play good, or in this case, fight good. She absolutely destroyed her opponent during the weigh-in/face-off.

It wasn't even close, and social media took note.

Winning the weigh-in doesn't mean a thing if you lose the fight. It's not a guarantee that you'll have success in the octagon either. But it does help get into the right mindset heading into a fight.

It's also an excellent way to create buzz. Mission accomplished on the creating buzz aspect of the fight. Now all she has to do is handle her business when it's time to exchange punches.

Best of luck to Mackenzie Dern on keeping the winning in Abu Dhabi going.