True Romance: Menendez Brother Finds Love Again, Woman Easing Into Content & Widow Sleeps Friend's Husband

Here we are a week before Thanksgiving, love is in the air, and it's not letting insignificant things such as prison walls keep it contained. It cannot and will not be stopped.

You can throw thousands of miles between people and that won't stop love either. It will find a way. Look no further than one of the most famous inmates in the country, Lyle Menendez.

Did he play a role in the murder of his parents? I wasn’t there so I can’t say for certain, but he is behind bars for it and has been for decades.

Does that mean he isn’t deserving of love in his life? Of course not. Love has found its way into his prison cell more than once. The latest is a 21-year-old student he met online.

But that's not all we've got on the plate this week. We're also serving up a woman who is easing her way into the content game and wants to make her boyfriend more comfortable with the idea.

If that's not romance at the highest levels, I'm not sure what you call it. She's doing this for them after all. She could have cut and run, but she's sticking around and wants to make it work.

Then we wrap up the week of True Romance with a grieving widow who finds relief by sleeping with her friend's husband. Let's get things rolling.

Lyle Menendez has a 21-year-old girlfriend: Allegedly

Lyle Menendez is 56 and is serving life without parole along with his brother Erik for the 1989 murder of their parents. He's also found love.

While he's hoping to be released from prison, he's not waiting for that to take place before he moves on in his love life. According to the Daily Mail, he met a 21-year-old student from England by the name Milly Bucksey.

He's now talking about divorce from his second wife, Rebecca Sneed. An insider said of the new relationship, "Lyle adores Milly. And she refers to him as her boyfriend even though he’s married."

If this doesn’t have happily ever written all over it. She's already traveled the 5,300 miles from Greater Manchester to San Diego to meet him.

This romance, which started online, is going so well that Milly changed the cover picture on her Facebook page to that of Ocean Beach in San Diego. It's okay to feel a little misty eyed right now.

The two met on a Facebook group run by his wife which is in his name. Lyle made the first move using an alias before revealing who he really was. That's right out of a steamy romance novel.

Lyle has been down this road before. He was allegedly caught cheating on his first wife, Anna Eriksson, from behind bars through love letters he was sending to another woman and their marriage came to an end in 2001.

Is the third time the charm for the Menendez brother? We'll have to wait and see how everything shakes out. Are he and his brother released? Does this open up even more doors of romance for him?

There's a lot up in the air right now for Lyle and Erik. I know one thing: the brothers have a lot of crime show addicted suburban women rooting for them.

A woman in a relationship easing into the content game wants her boyfriend to be more comfortable with the idea

From one man doing his best to navigate love to another struggling to stay afloat. A couple is entering the content game on less than solid footing. You hate to see it.

The couple, both 20, have faced financial difficulties during their relationship and personal challenges. There have been what is described by the girlfriend as "mistakes on multiple occasions" made by her boyfriend.

She's decided it's time to improve their financial situation by launching an OnlyFans account, which she says she's in the process of doing. The boyfriend is onboard, but not as comfortable with the idea as she'd like him to be.

He wants her to "maintain complete transparency." She's taken to Reddit for some help with making him feel comfortable and secure with her easing into creating content.

The rules as they're currently laid out require her to provide "him with information about who subscribes, the content I post, the nature of requests I receive in the chat, to have a sit down after every few days to discuss what makes him feel uncomfortable if there is anything and any attempts by subscribers to contact me through other social media platforms such as Instagram or Snapchat."

She doesn’t have issues with any of that, but has some concerns of her own that what they've already discussed doesn't "fully address his apprehensions." Credit to her for trying to make it work.

She could have taken a look at the financial struggles they've faced and his multiple mistakes and hit the road. She didn’t do that, she appears to be a solution-oriented woman.

If she was launching an OnlyFans to find someone else she would have done so long ago. She wants to make this work. This is an unselfish act of love, nothing more.

This shouldn’t take any further convincing on her part. She's doing all she can and if he can't understand that this is all for them, then she may be faced with a harsh reality. A reality that says he's not the one.

That's not what she wants. But sometimes what's best for us isn’t necessarily what we want. If he can’t stand the heat, it may be time for him to get out of the kitchen.

Widow sleeps with friend's husband to help grieve

Now to a grieving widow who lost her husband at a young age. She's been dealing with the loss of more than a year by sleeping with her friend's husband.

Is that one of the stages of grief? I had no idea, but it evidently is for this woman. She explained, reports Metro, "My husband died sixteen months ago at the age of just 43 and I was so consumed with grief, I thought my life was over. We’d never had children, as we wanted to concentrate on our careers and have nice holidays, so I felt very alone."

There was one couple, she said, that continued to check in on her once her friends and family had stopped doing so as often. They would stop by or invite her over for dinner.

It was a huge help to her grieving process. Then it slowly, over a matter of several months, became an even bigger help.

"Whenever I went to their place, the husband picked me up (I don’t drive) and dropped me home. We chatted and laughed a lot in the car, and over a period of weeks, the chemistry between us seemed to grow," she admitted.

"After three months, we embarked on a passionate affair. Sex was always very quick as he had to get back, but I enjoyed it like that – frantic and urgent. We couldn’t rip each other’s clothes off and do it fast enough."

What a friend. He's helping her get back on her feet and adding some excitement to the whole experience. It's helped with her grief but has added a new problem to the mix, something called guilt.

"I know it’s an awful way to behave, as his partner has been very kind to me. My only excuse for treating her so badly is that I’ve been lonely and miserable since being widowed, and having an affair makes me feel special and loved again," she added.

"I have deep feelings for this man, but I’m tormented by guilt as his wife still phones to check on me, and treats me like a sister. I’m actually fond of her and don’t want them to split up, even though I feel and act the way I do."

This on paper looks like a complicated situation, but it's really not. She's not in this to hurt anyone. She needed someone to pick her up after her loss and get her back on her feet.

All she has to do is call the affair off once she's steady on her feet again. The friend doesn’t have to know the lengths her husband went to in order to help a grieving friend.

When it's all over she'll be ready to love again and that's a gift few can provide.

