Lunatic Keith Olbermann Uses Twitter To Make Wild Demand

Just when you thought you'd heard it all from Keith Olbermann, he fires off a tweet that makes you just shake your head.

The former ESPN SportsCenter great-turned-curmudgeon announced in mid-December, along with a long list of other woke Libs, that he was leaving Twitter to take his bitching and moaning talents to the Bluesky app where the Libs had set up a utopia.

That lasted like a couple of days.

Keith realized the real action was still on Twitter and so he returned and went back to his lunatic ways, including a Friday tweet that takes the cake.

"So they CAN ban TikTok. Cool, cool. Now let's ban another social media site manipulated by malign foreign agents: Twitter-X," Keith typed ON TWITTER.

This moron wants the social media app where he's making money to be banned. Someone make that make sense.

Twitter is where Keith promotes his podcast. It's where he gets the word out about dogs that need homes. It's where he interacts with the world while holed up in his apartment. It's where he screams at MAGA.

Ban it.

It is behavior like this that made Olbermann a star in OutKick's Woke All-Star Challenge, which he won in 2022.

The United States Supreme Court upheld a ruling banning the Chinese-owned TikTok.

"There is no doubt that, for more than 170 million Americans, TikTok offers a distinctive and expansive outlet for expression, means of engagement, and source of community," the Supreme Court ruled Friday. "But Congress has determined that divestiture is necessary to address its well-supported national security concerns regarding TikTok’s data collection practices and relationship with a foreign adversary.

"For the foregoing reasons, we conclude that the challenged provisions do not violate petitioners’ First Amendment rights. The judgment of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit is affirmed."

Keith wants the same for Twitter.

LOL.

America Reacts To Crazy Keith Wanting His Meal Ticket Banned