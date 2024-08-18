Louisiana Woman Catches Heat For Putting A Billboard Up Promoting Her Content

A Louisiana content creator looking for a new way to promote her small business decided to go with an old school approach. She tossed up a billboard, which her "boo" helped her pull off as a birthday present.

Now, if that doesn't tug at the heart strings, I don't what does. Here we have a mom, a content creator, a small business owner doing what she can to drive up business to continue providing for her family.

Meighan Baker, who uses the name ArielleMyles88 on OnlyFans, told NOLA.com that the idea of putting up the billboard started as a joke. But it's turned into a serious boost to her business.

That doesn’t mean everyone who has seen the billboard, which is located in a neighborhood near the Caesars Superdome, supports it. She's catching plenty of heat since the billboard went up on July 29.

But this former dancer turned content creator isn't concerned with that. Baker knew what to expect when she decided to have a billboard put up.

There would be criticism, but there would also be more paying customers.

Business for this content creator is booming since the billboard went up

Baker is happy to report that, as of a few days ago, her subscribers have gone from 90 to 200, and she's seen her income increase 200 percent. With those kinds of numbers, it's safe to say the billboard has been a success.

The pandemic pushed her into the career change back in 2021. But she's not the only one who has undergone a career change. Her boyfriend and business partner, Steven Gremillion, quit his job to focus on their growing business ventures.

Those business ventures include multiple social media accounts across several platforms. They even produce fishing content on OFTV. Baker says that the adult portion of their business is only a small, but obviously with the billboard, a growing, portion of their business.

Between the couple, they have four children. Gremillion explains his career change like this, "I couldn't make the amount of money in a lifetime that some of the people on OnlyFans were making. [Our kids] could have anything they've ever asked for."

Hate or not, these two are focused on providing for their family. The billboard the couple believes is the first of its kind in the United States.

Who doesn't love a modern-day success story? They're innovators, and it's paying off for them.