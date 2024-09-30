Is New Video Proof The Loch Ness Monster Is Real?

A new video out of Scotland is making waves online.

One of the most popular supernatural/paranormal/unexplainable topics on the internet is the Loch Ness Monster.

The mythical and almost certainly nonexistent creature resides in the Scottish Highlands, according to urban myths and stories passed down from generation to generation.

There's never been any concrete proof of evidence the creature is real, and most evidence presented has been debunked.

Does new video prove the Loch Ness Monster is real?

Well, there's now a new piece of evidence to consider. The New York Post shared footage from a webcam at Airanloch Bed and Breakfast that appears to show something making a large wake in the water where the beast allegedly lives.

You can watch the video here.

Has everyone watched the footage? Good. Let's roll. I'll just go ahead and say it. That's certainly something in the water, but it's damn sure not the Loch Ness Monster.

"There are obviously two creatures taking up residence in this area of the loch at the moment. Whether they are here all the time is another matter – more visual research will have to be carried out to answer this. But with two wakes in quick succession, it is reasonable to assume that these Nessies have a fondness for the area," Nessie hunter Eoin O’Faodhagain told the New York Post.

I hate to break it to Eoin or anyone else who thinks there's a monster in the loch, it's just not true. What could have made that wake? I'm sure it could have been a big fish or any other creature that likes swimming in water.

What I'm very confident of is there's not a huge dinosaur or multiple dinosaurs down there. It's 2024. Everyone has access to a camera in their pocket. If it existed, there would be photos everywhere.

Do we know what's not everywhere? Photos of anything resembling the Loch Ness Monster.

Do you think I'm wrong? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. For now, I remain unconvinced!