Livvy Dunne Put On An Award-Worthy Performance As Paul Skenes Collected His NL Rookie Of The Year

Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes are coming off an incredible rookie season. The MLB's newest star power couple hasn’t been intimidated at all by the competition.

They're throwing award-winning heat every time they toe the rubber. The Pittsburgh Pirates rookie right-hander went 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA in 23 games at the major league level.

Skenes' triple-digit fastball helped him record 170 strikeouts in 133 innings. It was an incredible start to his career.

One that earned him an All-Star Game start and the National League Rookie of the Year Award. Livvy did her damage on the red carpet prior to the mid-summer classic.

With pitchers and catchers set to report to Spring Training next month, Saturday night was set aside for the BWAA Awards Dinner in New York City. Skenes had an award to collect.

Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes add to their trophy cases at the BBWAA Awards

Livvy, on the other hand, had another award-worthy performance to put up. There's not really an off-season for power couples, especially power couples who are busy collecting hardware.

Skenes accepted his Jackie Robinson NL Rookie of the Year award while Livvy spent the night turning heads. He then, during his acceptance speech, dropped one hell of a line on the Big Js who vote on the awards.

He said, "It is my goal and intention to make voting very easy for you in the coming years."

That's delivering an acceptance speech right there. He tossed a tip of the cap to Livvy in there too, acknowledging that she had a solid rookie season as an MLB WAG.

The league is going to have its hands full with these two in the coming years. They both have impressive fastballs and both of them aren’t intimidated or overwhelmed by much.

The real test is going to come when it's time to sign the monster contract Skenes is on pace to command. Do they head to the Big Apple? Are they going out to the West Coast?

There's still time to figure that all out. Now is the time to fill the personal trophy case, on and off the mound, before a contender comes knocking.