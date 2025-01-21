Las Vegas Strip Club Goes Viral With Hilarious Offer

A popular Las Vegas strip club is extending an offer to TikTok influencers who might soon be looking for work.

Now, as I often say, I'm a huge fan of Las Vegas. I can't get enough of the city. It's a playground for adults, and we should never apologize for it.

Yes, strip clubs are part of that formula - even if I'm not a strip club fan.

Las Vegas Strip Club extends offer to TikTok users.

TikTok's future remains unknown. It was briefly taken offline over the weekend hours prior to a ban going into effect. It came back online after President Donald Trump vowed to give the app an extension to find an American buyer.

It's still completely unclear as of publication whether that will actually happen or if it will, once again, be taken offline.

If it is taken offline, Little Darlings has an offer for all the influencers who will be out of work:

Audition to be a dancer at the club!

You can check out the message below, and let me know your thoughts

It didn't take long for reactions to roll in, and people thought it was very funny.

Don't hate the player. Hate the game. Vegas is all about generating attention and eyeballs. You have to bring your A-game or you'll be left in the dust by the rest of the city.

It's incredibly cut throat as businesses compete for dollars from tourists. Everyone has to have an edge. That definitely includes strip clubs, seeing there are in the city.

What's a good way to get an edge? A solid marketing promo targeting TikTok users needing to prepare for a career change.

You can always count on Las Vegas to be entertaining, and this situation is no exception.