Action-Packed Preview Released For New Season Of Hit Show: WATCH

Season two of "Lioness" looks like it's going to be awesome.

The hit series from Taylor Sheridan about women in the world of special operations premiered last summer on Paramount+, and was outstanding from the opening scene through the season finale.

Zoe Saldaña crushed it as Joe - the woman responsible for running an asset in the Lioness program. The show is gritty, dark, forces people to weigh moral and ethical dilemmas and does a great job paying tribute to females at the tip of the spear.

Believe it or not, there are some women the public will never know about who are popping out and helping to smack targets.

"Lioness" season two trailer released.

The same energy and action that fans loved in season one appears to be expanding in season two. The trailer for the new season is a shot of adrenaline straight to the heart.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. Something tells me you're going to love it.

That trailer is absolutely electric. There's no other way around it. It has me hyped up and ready for war. Seriously, how badass is this show?

I had high hopes for "Lioness" when I first heard Sheridan was making a spy/military series with a focus on women, and season one exceeded all expectations.

Now, Saldana, Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman are all returning for season two. If that doesn't get you fired up and excited, then I don't know what to tell you.

You can catch season two starting October 27th on Paramount+. Let me know your thoughts on the series at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.