Hit Taylor Sheridan Spy Series Gets Huge Season Two Update

"Lioness" finally has a return date.

The hit Paramount+ series from Taylor Sheridan focuses on the pretty secretive world of females in special operations and espionage.

Believe it or not, there are some insanely badass women in Tier One units capable of taking out bad guys at an impressive level.

That's what season one was all about, and fans have been eager and ready to find out when season two will arrive. We now have an answer.

"Lioness" season two gets release date.

The hit series will return October 27th with two episodes on Paramount+, the network announced Wednesday. That means we're only two months out.

The plot of the second season is described as, "As the CIA’s fight against terror moves closer to home, Joe (Saldaña), Kaitlyn (Kidman), and Byron (Kelly) enlist a new Lioness operative to infiltrate a previously unknown threat. With pressure mounting from all sides, Joe is forced to confront the profound personal sacrifices she has made as the leader of the Lioness program."

Inject that plot right into my soul.

One of the most interesting parts about the release is that Laysla De Oliveira - the female operator in season one - is returning in season two.

Honestly, I'm a little curious as to what role she might play in season two as Cruz. It seemed like the story arc of the character was over.

I guess not, and that means she's back for season two. Seeing as how she was excellent in season one, I think it's safe to assume she'll be great again in the new episodes.

Feed us the action, mystery, violence, blood and suspense. With Sheridan running the show, I have complete confidence season two will meet expectations. Let me know what you think of the series at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.