Hit Spy/Military Show From Taylor Sheridan Draws Incredible Reviews

People love the new season of "Lioness."

The hit spy/military show from Taylor Sheridan recently returned on Paramount+ for the start of season two, and it immediately got off to a hot start.

As I previously wrote, the season two premiere features the greatest shootout scene in TV history. Joe and a team of operators were sent to Mexico to rescue a Congresswoman kidnapped by a cartel, and they left a bloody trail of bodies behind them during the rescue.

"Lioness" season two earns great reviews

Well, I wasn't the only person to enjoy the show returning and watching Zoe Saldaña return to prime form. The reviews for season two are outstanding.

Season two holds a 100% rating from critics and an 84% rating from the audience on Rotten Tomatoes, as of publication.

Those are outrageously high scores that you almost never see. Yet, Sheridan's show managed to be a huge hit with viewers and critics.

It's a testament to his incredible writing and creative genius. Add in the fact the cast is stacked with Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman, Dave Annable, Michael Kelly, LaMonica Garrett and Sheridan in a cameo role, and it's not hard to see why season two of "Lioness" is off to such a hot start.

If you're not already watching season two of "Lioness," then I suggest you start ASAP. The plot is incredibly timely.

It follows escalating violence on the border fueled by the cartels. Joe needs to find a new undercover woman to get near the target, and unlike season one, this lioness is shockingly close to the situation on the ground.

That's about as much as I can say without spoiling anything. Trust me, it's among Sheridan's best work and might be the best show on TV right now.

Are you already watching "Lioness"? Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.