Lionel Messi Ditches Biden's Presidential Medal Of Honor Ceremony

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi had quite the excuse for why he didn't attend today's Presidential Medal of Freedom award

Lionel Messi was a no-show at today's U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom award ceremony - the country's highest honor bestowed on civilians. And social media is having an absolute field day with it.

You thought President Biden was confused before? How about when he's looking around for the star soccer player, who was the only one out of 19 medal recipients to skip today's White House ceremony?

I mean check out this amazing photo:

And this is who the Democrats, and the mainstream media told us for over a year, was completely competent to not only run in an election, but to be President for FOUR MORE YEARS.

MESSI RECEIVED THE AWARD FOR HIS WORK WITH CHILDREN'S CHARITIES

Created in 1963, the Presidential Medal of Freedom is presented to individuals who have made "exemplary contributions either to the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public, or private endeavors."

In a recently released statement after the ceremony ended and Messi was trending across social media for not showing up, the GOAT soccer player apologized and said that he had a "scheduling conflict."

I mean, I know that Messi has only been in the United States for a little over a year now after signing a two-year-contract worth a minimum of $150 million, but you'd think that whoever he had previous plans with would understand. We're talking about the United States' most IMPORTANT and EXCLUSIVE honor.

Instead, President Biden and a military member held out their arms and pretended to put it on Messi, but instead it was just an invisible person, which was quite awkward for everyone in attendance.

OTHER WINNERS INCLUDED HILLARY CLINTON, DENZEL WASHINGTON AND BONO

Honestly, there's something kind of badass about Messi leaving President Biden on "read."

Messi has won FORTY-SIX soccer championship trophies. Think about that for a minute. I'm not sure that I have 46 of ANYTHING in my house besides CDs in a box somewhere. Yet there's Messi's room just chilling and shining bright for whoever rolls through his manpod.

Sorry Biden, but "Medals? Messi don't need no stinking medals!"

Although the Argentine and Inter Miami superstar is one of the most popular people on the planet, he is relatively reserved when it comes to divulging any information about himself. So, without knowing his political affiliation per se, something tells me his agent probably gave him the guest list of the other names, and he was like, "Oh, hell no."

Do you really think that Lionel Messi, of all people, really wanted to fly to Washington DC on the first Saturday after New Year's Day, just to get to The White House and talk about God knows what with an incoherent President Biden during dinner? Not only would that have been bad enough, but you know Messi saw names like Hillary Clinton and Far Left billionaire George Soros, whose economic plans have resulted in the opposite of any sort of "freedom."

Between having to sit next to a 77-year-old Hillary Clinton and a 94-year-old George Soros - both of whom I imagine just smell awful, like mothballs, can one really blame Messi for spending his Saturday in an Argentine mansion on a beach somewhere? My man Messi turned down that invite in his head faster than a breakaway in the World Cup.

What a power move by Messi, who is now facing some criticism from liberals saying it was wrong for him to skip the ceremony, which is pretty funny because it shows that they truly don't understand Lionel Messi. Hopefully Trump gets to see him at one of those games!

