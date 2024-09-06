Linkin Park Names Emily Armstrong Its New Singer, But There Are Questions

The rock world went wild yesterday after Linkin Park announced not only their return for the first time since lead singer Chester Bennington's suicide in 2017, but also that they would know have a female lead.

During a Thursday livestream announcement, the iconic rap rock band announced that Emily Armstrong, former lead singer of Dead Sara, will be joining the group as lead vocalist. Armstrong will join Mike Shinoda and the rest of Linkin Park as they also announced their first shows since 2017. It all begins next week in Los Angeles, with more show announcements expected to come.

To try and replace Bennington is a daunting task, as Chester was known to have a signature and incredibly talented voice. Armstrong however, proved that she has what it takes to compliment what Bennington was able to lay out as the band enters their new era.

Armstrong showcased her own vocal power in Linkin Park's new song, "The Emptiness Machine," which is an absolute RIPPER. Drawing on the best of LP while also adding a new sound to it, the new single and the first since Chester's passing has been getting rave reviews from fans - many of whom feel that Emily will do just fine if she continues to sound like this:

During last night's livestream, the band also performed some classics such as "In The End." Emily's debut, although it's not Chester (but really, who would be?) there's no doubt that she brings a rock vibe that will compliment Linkin Park. When you add that 50,000 people will be screaming along with Linkin Park at their stadium-sized shows, ultimately, it feels like the band did a great job of finding their new singer.

… AT LEAST FROM A MUSICAL STANDPOINT

That's because some fans have now found out that Emily Armstrong is apparently a Scientologist and that she was allegedly also seen and supporting disgraced actor Danny Masterson, who was on trial in 2021 for two counts of rape. Masterson was eventually found guilty and sentenced to at least 30 years in prison.

"Masterson" is actually trending on Twitter right now because of how much Linkin Park fans are talking about it.

With so much of Linkin Park's music based on Chester Bennington's own experiences of being sexually assaulted and many fans relating to his lyrics, it will be interesting to see if there is more backlash against the band for choosing Armstrong.

IF YOU OR ANYONE IS FEELING HELPLESS OR DEPRESSED, THE SUICIDE HOTLINE IS AVAILABLE 24 HOURS / 7 DAYS A WEEK BY CALLING 988.