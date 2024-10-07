Lingerie Model Camila Giorgi Denies Being On The Run From Tax Authorities, Wanted To Quit Tennis For Years

Camila Giorgi retired from tennis out of the blue back in May and has been focusing on her career as a lingerie model ever since. Shortly after hanging up her racket, claims that the dual-threat retired from tennis because she owed taxes to the Italian authorities surfaced.

At the time, the 32-year-old released a statement on her Instagram Story. She didn't dig into any of the allegations against her, only saying that she was formally announcing her retirement from tennis and that there had been "inaccurate rumors" spread that she looked forward to clearing up.

Well, that time has apparently come. On top of the tax reports that surfaced were claims that she had failed to pay rent, then took half of the furniture when she left. Camila appeared on a television program to address those claims as well as the claims about her tax situation.

Camila got things started by taking on reports that she had disappeared to America following her retirement. She said on Canale 5's Verissimo, according to the Daily Mail, "Did I suddenly disappear? That's the version they said."

She explained, "I didn't disappear, I had to make an announcement in Paris about my withdrawal, then it came out on the anti-doping website that I had retired and the thing became public."

Camila Giorgi didn't retire from tennis to run from tax issues, she retired to pursue a dream

There was no fleeing to the United States for tax reasons. She had been splitting time in both Italy and Miami. There's also nothing to the claims that she didn't pay rent and stole furniture.

"We did not flee for tax reasons. I never fled, I never spoke," Camila said. "We did not pay the rent and we took the furniture? The house had no furniture, we brought it ourselves."

This is simply a story about an athlete who had become worn out by life as a professional tennis player. She was ready for a while to call it quits. There's no running from the taxman or failing to pay rent.

It was apparently time to pursue her lingerie modeling full-time. Camila added, "I wanted to quit for years, being a tennis player is a hard life. I put it off for a long time until, in May, one morning, I decided to do it. I told my father."

Her father didn't have any issues with her decision to retire. Despite the narrative, he's not a controlling father. Everything is going well now.

So there were a few reports of an investigation into "gaps" in tax returns. That's not the story here. The story is of a decent tennis player who is an even better lingerie model.

It's a follow your dreams kind of tale we can all get behind.