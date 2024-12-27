Lindsey Vonn Fights Critics Of Her Starfish Instagram Post

Between the ski slopes and social media, Lindsey Vonn is rolling right now.

The 40-year-old skiing legend made worldwide headlines earlier this month when she qualified for the World Cup and then finished 14th, which is incredible for a woman with a knew titanium knee.

Now she's making headlines at an undisclosed tropical beach location where she picked up a starfish and caused the Instagram marine biologists to lose their damn minds on Friday.

"Stranger things have happened… ⭐️" Vonn wrote on Instagram, which instantly sent her fans and the marine biologists into a rage.

The ski legend tried to calm the hysteria after the hate started flowing in. "The starfish is completely fine folks," she added.

Too late.

The marine biologists had made up their minds. Lindsey committed a crime against humanity.

"Just because you take it back in the water he won’t be fine.. they can’t breathe at the air and the stress killed them just seconds or minutes out of water," one marine biologist wrote.

Vonn wasn't having it.

She didn't give up the fight against the starfish sheriffs.

"(W)ell I saw him a day later far down the beach, moving right along. He was doing great! 💪🏻" Vonn fired back.

The marine biologists wouldn't stop. The attacks just kept coming from the zoologists.

"(Y)eah but this is not necessary to do that. It will encourage other people to do the same. We already have no respect for animals and nature and we always have to touch everything and enter even the last angle of mother natures territory," some expert named Dany wrote on IG.

You get the idea. It was a traditional Internet fight where a celeb does something, the social media experts attack and then the celeb plays defense until realizing it's useless.

As of Friday night, Vonn was back on the road and jetting off to some mountain to ski.