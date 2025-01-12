Did Black Ops Military Team Capture Crashed UFO?

Published|Updated

Did the SAS capture a crashed UFO?

Former 22 SAS operator Lindsay Bruce joined me for his second appearance on American Joyride, and we covered a variety of different topics.

I couldn't let him get out of the interview without asking one simple question:

Is speculation floating around the SAS or some other highly-classified U.K. military group captured a UFO true?

Trust me, you definitely don't want to miss his thoughts on the topic. You can watch his answer below starting at 1:29:25, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

SAS Operator Lindsay Bruce Talks Training Injury, War, Liars And Much More!

I hope you all enjoyed hearing Lindsay's answer. It's definitely not what I was expecting. Make sure to check back for more clips and follow all the social accounts below:

Instagram: @david_hookstead

X/Twitter: @dhookstead

Subscribe on Spotify

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.